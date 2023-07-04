Les dernières cyberattaques détectées | 4 juillet 2023

Voici la sélection des cyberattaques majeures découvertes durant ce dernier tour de veille hebdomadaire.

Bonne lecture et merci pour le café car cette veille est produite avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel 😉

LockBit gang demands a $70 million ransom to the Semiconductor Manufacturing giant TSMC The notorious LockBit ransomware gang claims to have hacked Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Chinese Hackers Using Never-Before-Seen Tactics for Critical Infrastructure Attacks New cyber espionage threat! Chinese group Volt Typhoon, aka Bronze Silhouette, employs advanced techniques to infiltrate and maintain access.

LockBit Dominates Ransomware World, New Report Finds LockBit becomes one of the first major ransomware operations to specifically target macOS



Hackers attack Russian satellite telecom provider, claim affiliation with Wagner Group The attackers released nearly 700 files associated with the attack.

New Ransomware Variant Recruit users for Russian Wagner Group Russian Wagner Group. Recently, the cybersecurity researchers identified a new ransomware which is a variant of ransomware dubbed “Wagner.”

8Base ransomware gang escalates double extortion attacks in June ​A 8Base ransomware gang is targeting organizations worldwide in double-extortion attacks, with a steady stream of new victims since the beginning of June.

Pro-Russia DDoSia hacktivist project sees 2,400% membership increase The pro-Russia crowdsourced DDoS (distributed denial of service) project, ‘DDoSia,’ has seen a massive 2,400% growth in less than a year, with over ten thousand people helping conduct attacks on Western organizations.

CISA issues DDoS warning after attacks hit multiple US orgs The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned today of ongoing distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks after U.S. organizations across multiple industry sectors were hit.

Ransomware : Le gang 8Base commence à faire des ravages – Le Monde Informatique Intrusion, Hacking et Pare-feu : Des chercheurs de VMware révèle un fort pic d’activité d’un groupe de ransomware encore méconnu. Nommé 8Base, il emprunte des techniques et des…

TSMC confirms data breach after LockBit cyberattack on third-party supplier One of the world’s biggest chipmakers confirmed a data breach after the LockBit ransomware gang targeted one of its third-party providers.

Une mystérieuse cyberattaque touche un satellite de l’armée russe Un réseau satellite utilisé par l’armée russe a été mis en panne par une cyberattaque. Les hackers à l’origine de l’attaque prétendent faire partie du groupe de mercenaires Wagner. Un collectif inconnu de pirates informatiques a revendiqué une cyberattaque contre le réseau informatique fourni par un satellite russe

FBI finally tracks “swatting” incidents as attacks increase nationwide Experts aren’t sure the database will reverse troubling swatting trend.

Une équipe d’intervention cantonale épaulera les communes vaudoises en cas de cyberattaque Via une convention avec les communes, l’IT du canton de Vaud va créer une équipe d’intervention chargée de leur prêter main forte aux niveaux organisationnel et technique en cas de cyberattaque. La force de réaction s’appuiera également sur des prestataires spécialisés locaux.