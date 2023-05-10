Le top 5 de la semaine | 10 Mai 2023

Voici une sélection de 5 actualités cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉
Top 1
288 dark web vendors arrested in major marketplace seizure | Europol
This operation, codenamed SpecTor, was composed of a series of separate complementary actions in Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Brazil, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Switzerland. Intelligence packages as basis for investigations Europol has been compiling intelligence packages based on troves of evidence provided by German authorities, who successfully seized the marketplace’s criminal infrastructure in December 2021….
