Le top 5 de la semaine | 10 Mai 2023

Voici une sélection de 5 actualités cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉

288 dark web vendors arrested in major marketplace seizure | Europol

This operation, codenamed SpecTor, was composed of a series of separate complementary actions in Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Brazil, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Switzerland. Intelligence packages as basis for investigations Europol has been compiling intelligence packages based on troves of evidence provided by German authorities, who successfully seized the marketplace’s criminal infrastructure in December 2021….

T-Mobile has suffered yet another data breach

T-Mobile has experienced another data breach, reporting that personal information belonging to hundreds of account holders was exposed in an attack between late February and March 2023. The company disclosed in notification letters issued to impacted customers on April 28th that a hacker managed to access information such as full names, dates of birth, addresses, contact information, government IDs, social security numbers, and T-Mobile account pins.

Ex-Uber CSO Joe Sullivan gets probation for breach cover-up

Joe Sullivan won’t serve any serious time behind bars for his role in covering up Uber’s 2016 computer security breach and trying to pass off a ransom payment as a bug bounty. A San Francisco judge on Thursday sentenced the app maker’s now-former chief security officer to three years of probation plus 200 hours of community service, despite prosecutors’ pleas to throw Sullivan in the cooler.

Seized: 9 Crypto Laundering Sites Used by Ransomware Gangs

The US and Ukraine have jointly seized nine websites that offer cryptocurrency laundering services to cybercriminals and ransomware gangs.

Apple delivers first-ever Rapid Security Response « cyberattack » patch – leaves some users confused

We’ve written about the uncertainty of Apple’s security update process many times before. We’ve had urgent updates accompanied by email notifications that warned us of zero-day bugs that needed fixing right away, because crooks were already onto them…

