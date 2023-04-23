L’hebdo cybersécurité | 23 avr 2023

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉

Criminals Are Using Tiny Devices to Hack and Steal Cars Employees of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) abused law enforcement databases to snoop on their romantic partners, neighbors, and business associates, WIRED exclusively revealed this week. New data obtained through record requests show that hundreds of ICE staffers and contractors have faced investigations since 2016 for attempting to access medical, biometric, and location data without permission.

Further action against fraudulent online investment platform: five arrests of high-value targets | Europol These coordinated actions in 2021 led to a wealth of new information and evidence, which enabled the operations of March 2023. Previously, the financial damage caused by the scam was estimated to be at least EUR 15 million. However, based on the new information, the criminal network behind the fraudulent scheme has caused much more financial damage and created many…

ChatGPT-Related Malicious URLs on the Rise The number of newly registered and squatting domains related to ChatGPT grew by 910% monthly between November 2022 and early April 2023. The findings, shared by Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 earlier today, also mention a 17,818% growth of related squatting domains from DNS Security logs in the same timeframe.

WhatsApp, Signal Claim Online Safety Bill Threatens User Privacy and Safety WhatsApp, Signal and other messaging service giants have signed a joint open letter criticizing the UK Government’s proposed Online Safety Bill (OSB) for posing risks to « everyone’s privacy and safety. » At its core the legislation is aimed at forcing tech firms to tackle online abuse, however the letter signatories are concerned the requirement for monitoring such messaging platforms undermines end-to-end encryption (E2EE).

Police Escape $1.2m Fine For Secretly Recording Phone Calls Two UK police forces have been reprimanded by the country’s data protection regulator after covertly recording over 200,000 phone calls with victims, witnesses and suspected perpetrators of crimes. The Information Commissioner’s Office ( ICO) said that Surrey Police and Sussex Police would normally have been fined £1m ($1.2m) for the unlawful, unfair and in many cases unnecessary collection of personal data.

US charges three men with six million dollar business email compromise plot Three Nigerian nationals face charges in a US federal court related to a business email compromise (BEC) scam that is said to have stolen more than US $6 million from victims. 29-year-old Kosi Goodness Simon-Ebo was extradited from Canada to the United States earlier this month, according to a Department of Justice press release, and will appear before a federal court on Friday.

US Facebook users can now claim their share of $725 million Cambridge Analytica settlement Were you a US-based Facebook user between May 24 2007 and December 22 2022? If so, I’ve got some good news for you.

3CX Breach Was a Double Supply Chain Compromise We learned some remarkable new details this week about the recent supply-chain attack on VoIP software provider 3CX. The lengthy, complex intrusion has all the makings of a cyberpunk spy novel: North Korean hackers using legions of fake executive accounts on LinkedIn to lure people into opening malware disguised as a job offer; malware targeting Mac and Linux users working at defense and cryptocurrency firms; and software supply-chain attacks nested within earlier supply chain attacks.

LockBit Ransomware Expands Attack Spectrum to Mac Devices LockBit ransomware gang is reportedly developing a new version of malware that can encrypt files on Apple macOS

BlackCat Group Claims Responsibility for NCR Ransomware Attack Leading US software and payment platform provider NCR has confirmed that it has fallen victim to a ransomware attack.

Israeli surveillance firm QuaDream is shutting down amidst spyware accusations Last week Citizen Lab researchers reported that at least five civil society members were victims of spyware and exploits developed by the Israeli surveillance firm QuaDream. The victims include journalists, political opposition figures, and an NGO worker located in North America, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Multinational ICICI Bank leaks passports and credit card numbers ICICI Bank, an Indian multinational valued at more than $76 billion, has more than 5,000 branches across India and is present in at least another 15 countries worldwide. A misconfiguration of the bank systems exposed millions of records with sensitive data.

Pro-Russia hackers DDoSed the EUROCONTROL agency Europe’s air-traffic control agency EUROCONTROL announced that it was under attack from pro-Russian hackers. The European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation pointed out that the attack had no impact on European air traffic control activities. « Since 19 April, the EUROCONTROL website has been under attack by pro-Russian hackers.

American Bar Association (ABA) suffered a data breach The American Bar Association (ABA) is a voluntary bar association of lawyers and law students; it is not specific to any jurisdiction in the United States. The ABA has 166,000 members as of 2022. The attackers may have gained access to the members’ credentials for a legacy member system that was decommissioned in 2018.

LockBit Ransomware Now Targeting Apple macOS Devices Threat actors behind the LockBit ransomware operation have developed new artifacts that can encrypt files on devices running Apple’s macOS operating system. The development, which was reported by the MalwareHunterTeam over the weekend, appears to be the first time a big-game ransomware crew has created a macOS-based payload.

Iranian Hackers Using SimpleHelp Remote Support Software for Persistent Access Iranian MuddyWater hacker group has been found using the legitimate SimpleHelp remote support software to maintain persistence on victim devices.

U.S. and U.K. Warn of Russian Hackers Exploiting Cisco Router Flaws for Espionage U.K. and U.S. cybersecurity and intelligence agencies have warned of Russian nation-state actors exploiting now-patched flaws in networking equipment from Cisco to conduct reconnaissance and deploy malware against select targets. The intrusions, per the authorities, took place in 2021 and targeted a small number of entities in Europe, U.S.

Lazarus Group Adds Linux Malware to Arsenal in Operation Dream Job The Lazarus Group strikes again, this time targeting Linux users in Operation Dream Job.

NSO Group Is Back in Business With 3 New iOS Zero-Click Exploits Israeli spyware firm NSO Group is back with at least three new iOS 15 and iOS 16 zero-click exploit chains, which were used against human rights activists in Mexico and elsewhere across the world in 2022.