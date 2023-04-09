L’hebdo cybersécurité | 9 avril 2023

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉

Tesla Employees Allegedly Shared Customers’ Private Videos and Photos Former Tesla employees told Reuters that images were shared in group chats and one-on-one communications between 2019 and last year.

US seizes $112 million from cryptocurrency investment scammers Today, the U.S. Department of Justice seized six virtual currency accounts containing over $112 million in funds stolen in cryptocurrency investment schemes. Judges in the Central District of California, the District of Arizona, and the District of Idaho authorized today’s action.

Ransomware hackers leak second batch of city data from Oakland attack | Engadget The perpetrators of the ransomware attack against Oakland have leaked more of the data from the hack. The city has confirmed that Play, the hacker group claiming responsibility for the ransomware, has shared a second batch of info on the dark web.

FBI seizes Genesis Market, a notorious hacker marketplace for stolen logins The FBI has seized the notorious marketplace, used by hackers to acquire stolen credentials and digital browser fingerprints.

Oops: Samsung Employees Leaked Confidential Data to ChatGPT Samsung employees are in hot water after they reportedly leaked sensitive confidential company information to OpenAI’s ChatGPT on at least three separate occasions. The leaks highlight both the widespread popularity of the popular new AI chatbot for professionals and the often-overlooked ability of to suck up sensitive data from its millions of willing users.

Voici Rorschach, le ransomware le plus redoutable du monde Un mystérieux nouveau ransomware vise les entreprises. Redoutablement efficace, il chiffre toutes les données d’un ordinateur en un temps record… Les chercheurs en sécurité informatique de Checkpoint ont découvert » une souche de ransomware unique » lors d’une attaque visant une entreprise américaine.

L’Europe va se doter d’un « cyber bouclier » à plus d’un milliard d’euros L’Europe va bien se doter d’un « cyber bouclier ». Régulièrement évoqué face à la multiplication des cyberattaques, ce projet sera finalement présenté le 18 avril, a indiqué Thierry Breton, le commissaire au marché intérieur, dans un entretien accordé aux Echos en marge de l’ouverture du Forum international de la cybersécurité (FIC).

Uber data theft: Driver info stolen after law firm breached Uber, yet again, has become a victim of data theft following a third-party breach. This time, threat actors have aimed at the company’s law firm, Genova Burns. Data of Uber’s drivers may have been swiped during the security incident.

Threat Actors Increasingly Use Telegram For Phishing Purposes Threat actors focusing on phishing techniques have been increasingly using Telegram to automate their activities and provide various services. The findings come from cybersecurity experts at Kaspersky, who described the new trend in a Wednesday advisory authored by web content analyst Olga Svistunova.

UK Criminal Records Office Crippled by Potential Ransomware Attack ESET’s global security advisor, Jake Moore, suspects that the agency might have become a victim of a ransomware attack.

Spain’s most dangerous and elusive hacker now in police custody The police in Spain have arrested José Luis Huertas (aka « Alcaseca », « Mango », « chimichuri »), a 19-year-old regarded as the most dangerous hackers in the country. Huertas is considered to be responsible for multiple high-profile cyberattacks and for creating a search engine called Udyat (the eye of Horus) dedicated to selling stolen sensitive information in large numbers.

FBI warns of companies exploiting sextortion victims for profit For-profit companies reportedly linked to sextortion activity are targeting victims using various deceptive tactics to pressure them into paying for « assistance » services provided by non-profit agencies and law enforcement for free, the FBI warns. Sextortion is a digital extortion scheme where criminals use phishing emails or fake social media profiles to deceive potential victims into sharing explicit videos or images later used for blackmail.

MSI confirms security breach following ransomware attack claims Following reports of a ransomware attack, Taiwanese PC vendor MSI (short for Micro-Star International) confirmed today that its network was breached in a cyberattack. Earlier this week, the Money Message ransomware gang claimed to infiltrate some of MSI’s systems and stolen files that will be leaked online next week if the company refuses to pay a $4 million ransom.

Google TAG Warns of North Korean-linked ARCHIPELAGO Cyberattacks North Korean-backed threat actor ARCHIPELAGO targets South Korean & US government, military, and policy experts.

Hackers steal crypto assets by defeating 2FA with rogue browser extension Multiple attacker groups are using a malicious browser extension for Chromium-based browsers such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Brave, and Opera that’s aimed at stealing cryptocurrency assets from multiple websites and online wallets. The extension works by injecting rogue code into websites locally in the browser to defeat two-factor authentication and delete automated alerts from mailboxes.

TikTok condamné à 12,7 M£ d’amende au Royaume-Uni – Le Monde Informatique Le Royaume-Uni inflige une amende de 12,7 millions de livres sterling (environ 14,5 millions d’euros) à TikTok pour violation de la vie privée des enfants dans le cadre de sa loi sur la protection des données.

Capita cyberattack disrupted access to its Microsoft Office 365 apps British outsourcing services provider Capita announced today that a cyberattack on Friday prevented access to its internal Microsoft Office 365 applications. London-based Capita employs 50,000 specialists and offers a wide range of services for clients in the finance, IT, healthcare, education, and government sectors. Among its customers are critical infrastructure organizations in the U.K.

Western Digital says hackers stole data in ‘network security’ breach The data storage giant said hackers exfiltrated data from its systems. WD’s My Cloud network-attached storage (NAS) service is also down.