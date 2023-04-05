Le top 5 de la semaine | 5 avril 2023

Voici une sélection de 5 actualités cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉

Top 1

‘Vulkan files’ leak reveals Putin’s global and domestic cyberwarfare tactics he inconspicuous office is in Moscow’s north-eastern suburbs. A sign reads: « Business centre ». Nearby are modern residential blocks and a rambling old cemetery, home to ivy-covered war memorials. The area is where Peter the Great once trained his mighty army. Inside the six-storey building, a new generation is helping Russian military operations.

Top 2

UK Sets Up Fake Booter Sites To Muddy DDoS Market The United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has been busy setting up phony DDoS-for-hire websites that seek to collect information on users, remind them that launching DDoS attacks is illegal, and generally increase the level of paranoia for people looking to hire such services.

Top 3

German Police Raid DDoS-Friendly Host ‘FlyHosting’ Authorities in Germany this week seized Internet servers that powered FlyHosting, a dark web offering that catered to cybercriminals operating DDoS-for-hire services, KrebsOnSecurity has learned. FlyHosting first advertised on cybercrime forums in November 2022, saying it was a Germany-based hosting firm that was open for business to anyone looking for a reliable place to host malware, botnet controllers, or DDoS-for-hire infrastructure.

Top 4

Europol warns of criminal use of ChatGPT EU police body Europol warned about the potential abuse of systems based on artificial intelligence, such as the popular chatbot ChatGPT, for cybercriminal activities. Cybercriminal groups can use chatbot like ChatGPT in social engineering attacks, disinformation campaigns, and other cybercriminal activities, such as developing malicious code.

