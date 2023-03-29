Le top 5 de la semaine | 29 mars 2023

Voici une sélection de 5 actualités cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉

Top 1

US authorities arrest alleged BreachForums owner and FBI hacker Pompompurin | Engadget US law enforcement authorities this week arrested the person allegedly responsible for hacking the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2021 . As reported by (via ), FBI agents on Wednesday arrested Conor Brian Fitzpatrick on suspicion of running BreachForums. As Brian Krebs notes, the website’s administrator, « Pompompurin, » is responsible for or connected to some of the most high-profile hacks in recent memory, including multiple incidents involving the FBI.

Top 2

Ferrari says ransomware attack exposed customers’ personal data Italian supercar manufacturer Ferrari said customers’ personal information was compromised in a ransomware attack.

Top 3

At least 5 news stations receive letter bombs in Ecuador, one explodes: « Clear message to silence journalists » Letter bombs were sent to at least five journalists working in TV and radio stations in violence-plagued Ecuador Monday, one of which exploded without causing serious injury, Interior Minister Juan Zapata said. The prosecutor’s office said it had opened an investigation into the crime of terrorism, without stating why the news stations were specifically targeted, or by whom.

Top 4

Windows 11, Tesla, Ubuntu, and macOS hacked at Pwn2Own 2023 On the first day of Pwn2Own Vancouver 2023, security researchers successfully demoed Tesla Model 3, Windows 11, and macOS zero-day exploits and exploit chains to win $375,000 and a Tesla Model 3.

Top 5