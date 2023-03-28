Le populaire forum de piratage BreachForums fermé par le FBI

Le ministère américain de la Justice a annoncé vendredi l’arrestation de Conor Fitzpatrick, 20 ans, alias Pompompurin, pour avoir facilité la vente et l’achat de données privées appartenant à des millions de citoyens américains et de centaines de sociétés américaines et étrangères, organisations et agences gouvernementales sur le forum de piratage BreachForums.
Pour prouver que BreachForums a facilité la vente et l’achat de données volées ou piratées, des agents infiltrés du FBI ont acheté cinq ensembles de données, dont un contenant les informations personnelles de « grand nombre de citoyens américains ».
La perquisition de sa maison aurait confirmé qu’il est le propriétaire et l’administrateur de BreachForums et du compte Pompompurin sur RaidForums.
The Department of Justice announced new details about the arrest of Conor Fitzpatrick, allegedly « Pompompurin, » the admin of BreachForums.
Au bout du compte, c’est bel et bien la fin de BreachForums (ou Breached). Suite à l’arrestation par le FBI d’un individu suspecté d’être Pompompurin et le principal administrateur de cette plateforme, un autre administrateur Baphomet avait pris la relève. Il avait évoqué une migration en cours en début de semaine.
