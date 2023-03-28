28 mars 2023

Le populaire forum de piratage BreachForums fermé par le FBI

Le ministère américain de la Justice a annoncé vendredi l’arrestation de Conor Fitzpatrick, 20 ans, alias Pompompurin, pour avoir facilité la vente et l’achat de données privées appartenant à des millions de citoyens américains et de centaines de sociétés américaines et étrangères, organisations et agences gouvernementales sur le forum de piratage BreachForums.

Pour prouver que BreachForums a facilité la vente et l’achat de données volées ou piratées, des agents infiltrés du FBI ont acheté cinq ensembles de données, dont un contenant les informations personnelles de « grand nombre de citoyens américains ».

La perquisition de sa maison aurait confirmé qu’il est le propriétaire et l’administrateur de BreachForums et du compte Pompompurin sur RaidForums.

