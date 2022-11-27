Le tour des actus cybersécurité | 27 nov 2022

Two Estonian nationals were arrested in Estonia, on Sunday, after being indicted in the U.S. for running a massive cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme that led to more than $575 million in losses. The defendants, 37-year-olds Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, are accused of defrauding hundreds of thousands of victims together with four other co-conspirators residing in Estonia, Belarus, and Switzerland between December 2013 and August 2019.