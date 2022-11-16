16 novembre 2022 By Marc Barbezat Carnet de veille Les 5 actus cybersécurité à ne pas manquer | 16 nov 2022 Voici une sélection de 5 actualités de cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉 Top 1 After Attacking Medical Center, Hackers Leak Patients’ Abortion Details on the Dark WebAfter attacking a major healthcare provider in Australia earlier this year, cybercriminals dumped a large selection of data to the internet this week, including customers’ personal health information. The leak reportedly includes sensitive documents related to some patients’ medical procedures, including pregnancies and abortions. Top 2 Twitter Blue signups disappear a day after fakes and mayhemTwitter users are reporting that the option to sign up for the company’s new $7.99 subscription service, Twitter Blue, has disappeared from the platform’s iOS app just days after the service launched. After we first published this story Friday morning, Platformer’s Zoe Schiffer reported that the company has suspended the launch of Twitter Blue. Top 3 Researcher received a $70k award for Google Pixel lock screen bypassGoogle has addressed a high-severity security bug, tracked as CVE-2022-20465, affecting all Pixel smartphones that could be exploited to unlock the devices. The Google Pixel Lock Screen Bypass was reported by security researcher David Schütz that was awarded $70,000 for this flaw. Top 4 La Croix-Rouge veut créer un emblème pour dissuader les cyberpiratesLe Comité international de la Croix-Rouge (CICR) a dévoilé un projet d’introduction d’emblème numérique de la Croix-Rouge ou du Croissant-Rouge. L’objectif est de mieux protéger les infrastructures IT des établissements médicaux et des bureaux de la Croix-Rouge, fait savoir le CICR dans un communiqué. Top 5 LockBit ransomware suspect arrested in Canada, faces charges in USWritten by AJ Vicens Nov 10, 2022 | CYBERSCOOP Canadian law enforcement officials arrested a dual Russian and Canadian national in October accused of participating in LockBit ransomware attacks against targets across the world, costing victims millions of dollars. S'inscrire à la newsletter: Laissez ce champ vide si vous êtes humain : Share bug bounty/Croix-Rouge/Google/Lockbit/Medibank
