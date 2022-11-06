Le tour des actus cybersécurité | 6 nov 2022

A 25-year-old Finnish man has been charged with extorting a once popular and now-bankrupt online psychotherapy company and its patients. Finnish authorities rarely name suspects in an investigation, but they were willing to make an exception for Julius « Zeekill » Kivimaki, a notorious hacker who – at the tender age of 17 – had been convicted of more than 50,000 cybercrimes, including data breaches, payment fraud, operating botnets, and calling in bomb threats.