21 septembre 2022 By Marc Barbezat Carnet de veille Les 5 actus cybersécurité à ne pas manquer | 21 sept 2022 Voici une sélection de 5 actualités de cybersécurité qu'il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉 Top 1 Uber Investigating Massive Security Breach by Alleged Teen HackerUber is investigating a breach of the company's most sensitive data-including financial documents, internal messages, and who knows what else-by someone who told the New York Times they're just 18 years old. Top 2 WSJ News Exclusive | U.S. Recovers Over $30 Million in Cryptocurrency Stolen by North Korean HackersU.S. authorities have seized more than $30 million in cryptocurrency plundered from an online game this year by hackers linked to North Korea, one of the largest successes clawing back digital revenue from Pyongyang, investigators said. While only a fraction of the hundreds of millions in cryptocurrency purloined, the sum recovered is far higher than previously known. Top 3 FBI: Hackers steal millions from healthcare payment processorsThe Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued an alert about hackers targeting healthcare payment processors to route payments to bank accounts controlled by the attacker. This year alone, threat actors have stolen more than $4.6 million from healthcare companies after gaining access to customer accounts and changing payment details. Top 4 Akamai mitigated a new record-breaking DDoS attackOn Monday, September 12, 2022, Akamai mitigated the largest DDoS attack ever that hit one of its European customers. The malicious traffic peaked at 704.8 Mpps and appears to originate from the same threat actor behind the previous record that Akamai blocked in July and that hit the same customer. Top 5 Anonymous hacker, who bragged about exploits on TikTok, says he was raided by Canadian policeWritten by AJ Vicens Sep 16, 2022 | CYBERSCOOP Over the past year, Aubrey Cottle developed a sizable TikTok following for his flashy hacking videos and clips promoting operations by the hacktivist collective Anonymous against the Ukraine war.
