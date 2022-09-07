Les 5 actus cybersécurité à ne pas manquer | 7 sept 2022

Voici une sélection de 5 actualités de cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉

Hackers gained access to Samsung customer data Hackers gained access to Samsung’s US systems and stole customer information, the mobile phone giant said Friday. The cybersecurity breach took place in late July, and by August 4, Samsung discovered that customer information was taken. The hackers didn’t gain access to Social Security numbers, or credit card or debit card numbers, Samsung said.

BlackCat ransomware claims attack on Italian energy agency The BlackCat/ALPHV ransomware gang claimed responsibility for an attack that hit the systems of Italy’s energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici SpA (GSE) over the weekend. GSE is a publicly-owned company that promotes and supports renewable energy sources (RES) across Italy.

China-linked APT40 targets wind turbines, Aust. government Researchers at security company Proofpoint and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) said on Tuesday they had identified a cyber espionage campaign that delivers the ScanBox exploitation framework through a malicious fake Australian news site. The campaign, active from April to June of this year, targeted Australian government agencies, Australian media companies and manufacturers who conduct maintenance on wind turbine fleets in the South China Sea.

Hackers caused a massive traffic jam in Moscow using a ride-hailing app Hackers caused a major traffic jam in Moscow after exploiting the Russian ride-hailing app, Yandex Taxi, to summon dozens of taxis to the same location at the same time (). The attack occurred on September 1st and had traffic heading towards Kutuzovsky Prospect – an already busy boulevard – stuck at a standstill.