La veille cyber-sécurité (sem 3 Juil 2022)

Another day, another De-Fi (decentralised finance) attack. This time, online smart contract company Harmony, which pitches itself as an « open and fast blockchain », has been robbed of more than $80,000,000’s worth of Ether cryptocoins. Surprisingly (or unsurprisingly, depending on your point of view), if visit Harmony’s website, you’ll probably end up totally unware of the massive loss that the business just suffered.