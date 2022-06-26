Microsoft Defender Proposé dorénavant à tous
Microsoft propose dorénavant son Defender une version destinée aux familles et aux particuliers.
Pour information, Microsoft Defender pour les particuliers, disponible pour les abonnés à Microsoft 365 Personal and Family, est une application multiplateforme, englobant macOS, iOS et les appareils Android
Microsoft is extending the Defender brand with a version aimed at families and individuals. « Defender » has been the company’s name of choice for its anti-malware platform for years. Microsoft Defender for individuals, available for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers, is a cross-platform application, encompassing macOS, iOS, and Android devices and extending « the protection already built into Windows Security beyond your PC. »