La veille cyber-sécurité (sem. 29 mai 2022)
Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉
Vol / perte de données
GitHub shares more details about the recent OAuth token breach, revealing that the attacker gained access to the credentials of nearly 100k NPM users.
The trove of data was leaked due to a misconfigured ElasticSearch server which contained « millions of logs of personal data. »
According to the hacker who published the data on Telegram, there are 142,479,938 (over 142 million) records in the leak dating back to 2017.
US automobile behemoth General Motors (GM) has confirmed that it suffered a credential stuffing attack last month. GM said that it detected malicious login activity between April 11-29 2022, resulting in the exposure of customer information and allowing hackers to redeem gift card reward points.
Cyberattaques / fraudes
Given the fact that the infamous Conti ransomware gang recently threatened to topple the newly elected Costa Rican government, it may come as a surprise that the ransomware group has just shutdown its operations.
Indian budget airline SpiceJet on Wednesday attributed delayed flights to a ransomware attack. SpiceJet said the attack was quickly contained and rectified with flights again operating normally. The company later was forced to clarify that its definition of « normally » meant flights delayed by ransomware had a cascading effect on its schedule, so while it whacked the ransomware passengers could still expect disruptions.
The great thing about working in the world of cybersecurity is that there’s always something new. You may think you’ve seen it all, and then something comes along that completely surprises you. And that’s certainly true of the GoodWill ransomware, which security firm CloudSEK described this week.
Longtemps, la Russie et ses pirates informatiques de haut niveau ont fait figure d’épouvantail dans le cyberespace. Mais, après trois mois de guerre en Ukraine et face à des cyberattaques et des fuites de données d’une ampleur inédite, la Russie est passée du statut d’attaquant à celui d’attaqué.
Un site qui a mis en ligne des e-mails présentés comme issus de comptes piratés de plusieurs figures-clés du mouvement pro-Brexit au Royaume-Uni est lié à un groupe de pirates russes, affirme Google, en s’appuyant sur une analyse technique menée par ses chercheurs en sécurité informatique.
Pro-Russian hackers have targeted the websites of various Italian institutions and government ministries, law enforcement said on Friday. The attack, which began on Thursday evening and was still in progress as of Friday early afternoon, was reportedly confirmed by Italy’s Postal Police.
In a new reconnaissance campaign, the Russian state-sponsored hacking group Turla was observed targeting the Austrian Economic Chamber, a NATO platform, and the Baltic Defense College. This discovery comes from cybersecurity firm Sekoia, which built upon previous findings of Google’s TAG, which has been following Russian hackers closely this year.
Microsoft security researchers recently observed web skimming campaigns that used multiple obfuscation techniques to avoid detection. The threat actors obfuscated the skimming script by encoding it in PHP, which, in turn, was embedded in an image file, using this trick the code is executed when a website’s index page is loaded.
Failles / vulnérabilités
Zoom, the videoconferencing platform that has become a staple for connection and communication since the onset of COVID-19, has revealed four recent security vulnerabilities. The vulnerabilities could be exploited to compromise users over chat by sending specially crafted Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol ( XMPP) messages and executing malicious code.
The government lacks comprehensive data on ransomware attacks and suffers from fragmented reporting, according to a new US Senate committee report. The 51-page report from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee calls on the government to swiftly implement new mandates for federal agencies and critical infrastructure organizations to report ransomware attacks and payments to attackers.
The 10-month investigation, which focussed on the role of cryptocurrency in ransomware payments, found that reporting on attacks is « fragmented and incomplete », in part because the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) both claim to have the « one stop » website for reporting attacks – respectively, IC3.gov and StopRansomware.gov.
LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) – Millions of digital locks worldwide, including on Tesla (TSLA.O) cars, can be remotely unlocked by hackers exploiting a vulnerability in Bluetooth technology, a cybersecurity firm said on Tuesday.
Justice / police / réglementation
Written by Tonya Riley May 25, 2022 | CYBERSCOOP The cybercrime unit of the Nigeria Police Force alongside INTERPOL arrested a 37-year-old Nigerian man for allegedly running a massive cybercrime operation that used phishing campaigns and business email compromise schemes to scam companies and individual victims. The arrest, announced Wednesday, follows a major global sting last year that resulted in the arrests of more than a dozen suspects allegedly tied to the notorious Nigerian crime ring, dubbed « SilverTerrier » by cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks.
Clearview AI has been fined by the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for breaking UK data protection laws. The £7.5m fine is a huge reduction from the £17m the ICO initially planned to fine the web-based intelligence platform in November 2021.
Written by Tonya Riley May 26, 2022 | CYBERSCOOP Twitter on Wednesday agreed to pay a $150 million dollar civil penalty and follow new data privacy practices in order to settle allegations that the company used data collected for account-security purposes for advertising without customer awareness.
Suisse
Les forces de police suisses vont utiliser l’app de messagerie Threema. La Conférence des commandants des polices cantonales a attribué un contrat à la solution helvétique dans le cadre d’une procédure de gré à gré. Threema va remplacer une solution signée Abraxas.
C’est désormais une certitude: les données de Mesvaccinations.ch ne pourront plus être récupérées. Le Préposé fédéral à la protection des données et à la transparence (PFPDT) a recommandé de détruire les données. L’office des faillites de Berne-Mittelland, qui dissout la fondation en faillite derrière ce registre des vaccinations, a accepté cette recommandation, indique un communiqué du PFPDT.
Divers
Written by Tonya Riley May 24, 2022 | CYBERSCOOP More than 40 Democrats sent a letter to Google Tuesday calling on the company to overhaul its collection and retention of location data that prosecutors could use to prosecute people obtaining abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
Italy presented its National Cybersecurity Strategy for 2022/26 and reinforce the government’s commitment to addressing cyber threats and increasing the resilience of the country to cyber attacks. The strategy is aligned with the commitments undertaken within international organizations of which Italy is a member party.
Ransomware, supply-chain threats and how organizations and their employees are their own worst enemy when it comes to security are some of the key takeaways of Verizon’s annual report on the last 12 months of cyber-attacks.