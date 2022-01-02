L’hebdo des cyber-menaces (2 JANV 2022)
Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉
Vol / perte de données
The Website Planet security team discovered an Amazon S3 bucket owned by logistics giant D.W. Morgan that was left unsecured online. The S3 bucket contained more than 100 GB of sensitive data relating to shipments and the company’s clients, including some Fortune 500 companies such as Cisco and Ericsson.
The Have I Been Pwned data breach notification service now allows victims of the RedLine malware to check if their credentials have been stolen. The service now includes credentials for 441K accounts stolen by the popular info-stealer.
Cyberattaques / fraudes
T-Mobile has confirmed a data breach that was caused in part by SIM swapping attacks, according to a statement from the company. The T-Mo Report, a blog tracking T-Mobile, obtained internal reports showing that some data was leaked from a subset of customers.
Ultimate Kronos Group, one of the largest human resources companies, disclosed a crippling ransomware attack on Monday, impacting payroll systems for a number of workers. After noticing « unusual activity » on Saturday, Kronos noted that its systems were down and could remain that way for several weeks.
Digital photography company Shutterfly reported a ransomware attack on Sunday. The incident was first reported by Bleeping Computer, which said a source told them the company was attacked by the Conti ransomware group. In a statement, the company said portions of the Lifetouch and BorrowLenses business were affected.
One of the largest Vietnamese crypto trading platforms, ONUS, recently suffered a cyber attack on its payment system running a vulnerable Log4j version. Soon enough, threat actors approached ONUS to extort $5 million and threatened to publish customer data should ONUS refuse to comply.
Technologie : NSO Group fait par ailleurs face à un procès de la part d’Apple et à un défaut de paiement potentiel de plus de 300 millions de dollars de prêts. Selon le Citizen Lab, une organisation à but non lucratif de l’université de Toronto, le logiciel espion de NSO Group a été impliqué dans le piratage d’un important politicien de l’opposition en Pologne et de plusieurs autres personnes.
French IT services company Inetum Group was hit by a ransomware attack a few days before the Christmas holiday, but according to the company the security breach had a limited impact on its operations. Inetum is an agile IT services company that provides digital services and solutions, and a global group that helps companies and institutions to get the most out of digital flow.
Failles / vulnérabilités
Selon nos confrères de Bloomberg, le conseiller à la Sécurité Nationale Jake Sullivan a envoyé une lettre à des acteurs importants dans le domaine du logiciel. Cette lettre est une invitation pour se réunir et discuter des problèmes de sécurité dans les programmes open source.
Un important partenariat entre le gouvernement chinois et Alibaba Cloud dans le cadre de la cybersécurité est suspendu pour six mois. En cause : le premier reproche au second de ne pas l'avoir averti le premier de la vulnérabilité informatique Log4j, dont la découverte a été attribuée à un ingénieur du groupe.
Si le piratage de fichiers vidéo a semblé devoir durablement reculer avec l’arrivée des services de SVoD, la multiplication des offres et des acteurs sur ce secteur devient problématique financièrement parlant pour les utilisateurs, relançant une demande pour des accès gratuits (et donc souvent illégaux) à ces contenus.
Une erreur de sauvegarde du système de fichiers d’un des supercalculateurs HP Cray utilisés par l’université de kyoto a provoqué la perte de plus de 34 millions de fichiers constituant 77 téraoctets de données. Coup dur pour la prestigieuse université de Kyoto au Japon.
Aujourd’hui, Telegram est considéré comme un service de messagerie sécurisé, et comme l’une des principales alternatives à WhatsApp. Son patron, Pavel Durov, critique d’ailleurs régulièrement son principal concurrent. Et lorsqu’il y a un problème sur WhatsApp (comme une polémique sur la confidentialité ou une panne géante), les gens se ruent vers Telegram.
Justice / police / réglementation
–
Suisse
–
Divers
Several members of political opposition groups in Poland have produced evidence that they were hacked by Pegasus spyware, raising alarming questions about the Polish government’s use of the software. The most alarming case involved the leader of Poland’s Civic Platform party, Senator Krzysztof Brejza, whose phone was compromised a total of 33 times in the six months leading up to the 2019 election, as reported by the Associated Press .
The operators of the ToRReZ dark web marketplace have shut down their operation before Christmas, claiming that it is the result of their own’s decision. The admin of Torrez market » mrblonde » made the announcement of the closure of the marketplace on a hacking forum.
Two LastPass vice presidents have released statements about the situation surrounding LastPass security issues that came to light this week. Two days ago, hundreds of LastPass users took to Twitter, Reddit, and other sites to complain that they were getting alerts about their master password being used by someone who was not them.