L’hebdo des cyber-menaces (26 déc 2021)
Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉
Vol / perte de données
VPNMentor’s cybersecurity researchers Noam Rotem and Ran Locar reported that Ghana’s National Service Secretariate – NSS – suffered a massive database misconfiguration that exposed data of up to 700,000 citizens from across the country, amounting to 55GB of data. Researchers believe this breach poses a great risk for the Ghanian government officials associated with the agency and thousands of its citizens.
Four affiliated online sports gear sites have disclosed a cyberattack where threat actors stole credit cards for 1,813,224 customers. While not much is known about the attack, a law firm representing the four websites stated that personal information and credit card information, including full CVV, were stolen on October 1st, 2021.
The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) and National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU) have discovered a 225 million cache of stolen emails and passwords and handed them to HaveIBeenPwned (HIBP), the free service for tracking credentials stolen and/or leaked through past data breaches.
The prime minister of Albania has issued a public apology after the personal data of hundreds of thousands of Albanian citizens was allegedly leaked online. An Excel file containing what appears to be data relating to employees in the public and private sectors was found circulating on social media and has reportedly been broadly shared through messaging apps.
Cyberattaques / fraudes
Les experts en sécurité informatique avaient raison de redouter la faille de sécurité Log4Shell, rendue publique le 10 décembre. Six jours plus tard, des pirates ont profité de cette vulnérabilité pour paralyser une partie des réseaux informatiques du ministère belge de la défense, comme l’a déclaré mardi 21 décembre à l’Agence France-Presse (AFP) un porte-parole de l’armée, le commandant Olivier Séverin, confirmant des informations de l’agence de presse Belga.
The Conti ransomware gang, which last week became the first professional crimeware outfit to adopt and weaponize the Log4Shell vulnerability, has now built up a holistic attack chain.
The phone of Hanan Elatr, the wife of slain dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, was infected with sophisticated commercial malware in the months before he was murdered, according to a new report by the Washington Post.
Failles / vulnérabilités
The security vulnerability could expose passwords and access tokens, along with blueprints for internal infrastructure and finding software vulnerabilities. The Microsoft Azure App Service has a four-year-old vulnerability that could reveal the source code of web apps written in PHP, Python, Ruby or Node, researchers said, that were deployed using Local Git.
Justice / police / réglementation
En juin, un projet de loi belge a suscité l’inquiétude des défenseurs de la vie privée : il portait atteinte non seulement à la protection de la vie privée, mais aussi à la sécurité offerte par le chiffrement de bout à bout.
Le prochain gouvernement allemand entend se prononcer plus fermement en faveur du chiffrement de bout en bout et contre l’introduction de portes dérobées, a déclaré l’expert en politique numérique des sociaux-démocrates (en allemand : Sozialdemokratische Partei Deutschlands, abrégé en SPD) qui a co-négocié le chapitre de l’accord de coalition sur la numérisation.Depuis des années, le chiffrement est au cœur des débats politiques de nombreux pays.
A Russian national accused of hacking into U.S. company networks, stealing non-public information, and then trading stocks based on that information was extradited to the U.S., federal prosecutors announced Monday. Vladislav Kliushin, 41, along with four co-conspirators, allegedly hacked into two firms that help publicly traded companies prepare filings for public release, and used non-public information, such as earnings projections, to trade stocks ahead of the public release.
Mardi, la justice néo-zélandaise a infligé un ultime revers au fondateur de Megaupload.com, accusé de piratage à une échelle industrielle. La plus haute juridiction de Nouvelle-Zélande a rejeté, mardi, le dernier recours de Kim Dotcom contre son extradition aux États-Unis, où le fondateur de Megaupload.com est accusé de piratage à échelle industrielle.
Suisse
Les éditions Slatkine ont été la cible d’un piratage informatique, début novembre. Après avoir payé la rançon, la société a récupéré l’ensemble de ses données. Des imprimantes folles, des ordinateurs inutilisables, des sauvegardes infectées. Pas de doute. Le 6 novembre, les éditions Slatkine ont bel et bien été la cible d’un piratage informatique.
Doté de 500 hommes, le commandement Cyber de l’armée suisse a été soutenu à l’unanimité mercredi à Berne. Il sera opérationnel en 2024. D’ici là, il devra recruter les meilleurs, qui sont déjà rares au civil.
Divers
T-Mobile says it blocked 21 billion scam, spam, and unwanted robocalls this year through its free Scam Shield robocall and scam protection service, amounting to an average of 1.8 billion scam calls identified or blocked every month.