Emotet est de retour et il ne perd pas de temps
Démantelé en janvier par une action concertée de plusieurs forces de polices nationales, l’hégémonie d’Emotet avait été stoppée mais il refait surface comme le confirme cette vague d’articles ci-dessous.
Pour rappel, Emotet a débuté en 2014 comme un cheval de Troie bancaire. Comme relevé par Malwarebytes dans l’un des articles ci-dessous, il s’est transformé au fil des années en une infrastructure de distribution à l’échelle mondiale pour d’autres logiciels malveillants.
Emotet is one of the best known, and most dangerous, malware threats of the past several years. On several occasions it appeared to take an early retirement, but it has always came back. In January of this year, a global police operation dismantled Emotet’s botnet.
Nerces Spécialiste Hardware et Gaming Repéré pour la première fois en 2014 alors qu’il était un cheval de Troie bancaire, Emotet a régulièrement évolué constituant la plus sérieuse menace de sécurité informatique de l’avis de nombreux experts.
Démantelé début 2021 par une coalition internationale de forces de police et de justice, le botnet Emotet a été remis en activité. Il se reconstruit par le biais du malware Trickbot. Une victoire au goût amer ?
Emotet, one of the most prolific and disruptive botnet malware-delivery systems, appears to be making a comeback after nearly a year of inactivity, researchers have found. A team of researchers from Cryptolaemus, G DATA and AdvIntel recently observed the TrickBot trojan launching what appears to be a new loader for the notorious malware, they said separately on Twitter and in a blog post.
Emotet, once described as » the world’s most dangerous malware » before being taken down by a major international police operation, is apparently back – and being installed on Windows systems infected with TrickBot malware. Emotet malware provided its controllers with a backdoor into compromised machines, which could be leased out to other groups, including ransomware gangs, to use for their own campaigns.
Emotet, considered the world’s most dangerous malware, has recently made a return, infecting some computers in Japan after it was earlier taken down by an international law enforcement operation, cybersecurity experts said Thursday. The experts warned the malware can pose a serious threat to unprotected systems around the world.
Sécurité : Moins d’un an après son démantèlement par les forces de l’ordre, une nouvelle version du malware Emotet a été détectée. Emotet fait son grand retour. Ce malware bien connu était à l’origine d’un botnet, considéré comme l’un des plus importants des dernières années.
Le botnet Emotet a été détecté de nouveau, révèle Cryptolaemus, un groupe d’experts en cybersécurité, ce mardi 16 novembre 2021. Pourtant, en janvier 2021, une opération internationale – chapeautée par Europol et Eurojust – avait annoncé avoir réussi à prendre le contrôle de l’infrastructure Emotet.