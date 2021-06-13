L’hebdo des cyber-menaces (13 juin 2021)

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et Merci pour le café !
Vol / perte de données
What seems to be the largest password collection of all time has been leaked on a popular hacker forum. A forum user posted a massive 100GB TXT file that contains 8.4 billion entries of passwords, which have presumably been combined from previous data leaks and breaches.
A quelques jours de l'ouverture de l'E3 2021, Electronic Arts a confirmé avoir été victime d'une fuite de 780 Go de données. Les hackers ont dérobé le code source de FIFA 21 et de son serveur de matchmaking ainsi que celui du moteur Frostbite. Une enquête a été ouverte.
This week the world saw the return of a depressing routine: new breathless headlines about another data breach … Also depressingly unsurprising? The claim of ” 8.4 billion leaked passwords” spread like wildfire among particularly shameless blogs and even a couple tabloids and majors; the hack was “jaw-dropping” according to The Express , and “the mother of all password leaks” according to .
McDonald’s, the largest fast-food chain globally, has disclosed a data breach after hackers breached its systems and stole information belonging to customers and employees from the US, South Korea, and Taiwan. As the world’s global foodservice retailer, McDonald’s serves almost hundreds of millions of customers every day in more than 39,000 locations in over 100 countries, including roughly 14,000 restaurants in the US alone.
New South Wales Health has confirmed being impacted by a cyber attack involving the file transfer system owned by Accellion. The system was widely used to share and store files by organisations around the world, including NSW Health, the government entity said on Friday afternoon.
Cyberattaques / fraudes
Avaddon ransomware group, one of the most prolific ransomware groups in 2021, has announced that they are shutting the operation down and giving thousands of victims a decryption tool for free. BleepingComputer’s Lawrence Abrams said he was sent an anonymous email with a password and link to a ZIP file named, “Decryption Keys Ransomware Avaddon.”
To recover from the ransomware attack in less than a day, JBS USA has reportedly paid $11 million to hackers says a statement released by the company’s CEO Andre Nogueira, on Wednesday. The meat processing business firm that is a subsidiary of Brazilian Firm JBS SA had to lose a day-long production of beef, lamb, […]
Sécurité : Ce nouveau groupe d’attaquants ne fait pas dans la dentelle quand il s’agit de cyberespionnage. Un groupe de cyberattaquants récemment découvert cible des diplomates européens, africains et moyen-orientaux.
Failles / vulnérabilités
Unprivileged attackers can get a root shell by exploiting an authentication bypass vulnerability in the polkit auth system service installed by default on many modern Linux distributions. The polkit local privilege escalation bug (tracked as CVE-2021-3560 ) was publicly disclosed, and a fix was released on June 3, 2021.
L’ordonnance sur les certificats Covid entre en vigueur aujourd’hui 7 juin. Et avec elle la mise en place progressive du système. Les premiers certificats sont délivrés dans le canton de Berne dans la cadre d’une phase d’essai.
US retailer Carter’s accidentally exposed the personally identifiable information (PII) of potentially hundreds of thousands of customers. On Friday, vpnMentor said the incident was not caused by an unsecured bucket or misconfiguration in a cloud storage system — as is often the case with when it comes to accidental leaks — but rather a “simple oversight” in the firm’s online order tracking infrastructure.
Contacté par 01net.com, IN Groupe nous a confirmé que les données des 2D-DOC étaient bien envoyées vers un serveur central à chaque vérification, mais qu’aucune information personnelle n’y serait stockée.
Justice / police / réglementation
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Dutch National Police (Politie), and the Swedish Police Authority (Polisen), in cooperation with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and 16 other countries have carried out with the support of Europol one of the largest and most sophisticated law enforcement operations to date in the fight against encrypted criminal activities.
The FBI has revealed how it managed to hoodwink the criminal underworld with its secretly backdoored AN0M encrypted chat app, leading to hundreds of arrests, the seizure of 32 tons of drugs, 250 firearms, 55 luxury cars, more than $148M, and even cocaine-filled pineapples.
In what is supposed to be a mobile-based sting operation conducted by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in association with Australian Police, information is out that it led to the arrest of more than 800 criminals that includes 72 most wanted criminals involved in drug mafia, cryptocurrency mining, distribution of ransomware and […]
In May this year, the United States fuel supplier Colonial Pipeline made a payment of $4.4 million in Bitcoins to DarkSide hacking group for freeing up its servers from the file-encrypting malware. Now, the US Department of Justice has issued a media update stating that a majority of the ransom payment was recovered from […]
En 2020, Facebook comptait 2,85 milliards d’utilisateurs actifs chaque mois. Cela en fait de loin le réseau social le plus populaire au monde. Si pour les plus jeunes Facebook est un dinosaure d’Internet et préfèrent de loin passer du temps sur TikTok, Snapchat, ou sur Instagram, la plateforme sociale fondée en 2004 continue d’attirer de nouveaux utilisateurs pour la plupart d’une autre génération.
The former chief operating officer of Securolytics, a network security company providing services for the health care industry, was charged with allegedly conducting a cyberattack on Georgia-based Gwinnett Medical Center (GMC). 45-year-old Vikas Singla supposedly disrupted the health provider’s Ascom phone service and network printer service and obtained information from a Hologic R2 Digitizer digitizing device in September 2018.
Divers / Suisse
Multiple outages hit social media, government and news websites across the globe on Tuesday morning, with some reports pointing to a glitch at U.S.-based cloud computing services provider Fastly. Fastly said it was investigating “the potential impact to performance with our CDN services,” according to its website.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has partnered with Bugcrowd to launch the first ever federal civilian enterprise-wide crowdsourced vulnerability disclosure policy (VDP) platform.
Post navigation