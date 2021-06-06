L’hebdo des cyber-menaces (6 juin 2021)

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et Merci pour le café !
Vol / perte de données
Exclusive An astonishing data security blunder saw the personal data of Special Forces soldiers circulating around WhatsApp in a leaked British Army spreadsheet. The document, seen by The Register, contained details of all 1,182 British soldiers recently promoted from corporal to sergeant – including those in sensitive units such as the Special Air Service, Special Boat Service and the Special Reconnaissance Regiment.
The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics is the latest victim of a breach in which hackers broke into a Japanese government contractor’s data-sharing tool, according to a Japanese media report. The breach affected some 170 people who participated in a cybersecurity drill ahead of the Olympic Games next month, Kyodo News reported.
TikTok updated its privacy policy quietly to collect biometric data from users.
Cyberattaques / fraudes
Fujifilm Corp. has shut down part of its computer network and “disconnected from external correspondence” in the face of a possible ransomware attack, the Japanese electronics giant said Wednesday. In a brief statement, Fujifilm said that it became aware of the security issue late Tuesday and that it has “taken measures to suspend all affected systems in coordination with our various global entities.”
Cette semaine, le conglomérat japonais Fujifilm a fait état d’une intrusion dans ses systèmes d’information. Le groupe de cybercriminels russe REvil serait impliqué dans la propagation du trojan et voleur de données Qbot a priori présent dans les réseaux de la firme nipponne depuis mi-mai 2021 suivi d’un ransomware.
The Swedish Public Health Agency (Folkhälsomyndigheten) has shut down SmiNet, the country’s infectious diseases database, on Thursday after it was targeted in several hacking attempts. SmiNet, which is also used to store electronic reports with statistics on COVID-19 infections, was shut down on Thursday to investigate the attacks and was brought back online on Friday evening.
A prolific ransomware operation known as REvil is to blame for a ransomware attack against the global meat supplier JBS, the FBI said Wednesday.
Le Danemark était-il un cheval de Troie en Europe ? Le système d’espionnage danois a en tous cas servi à la NSA (National Security Agency) pour espionner en 2012 et en 2014 de hauts responsables suédois, norvégiens, français et allemands.
Le mois dernier, un piratage informatique mené par le groupe cybercriminel Darkside a provoqué un début de panique aux États-Unis. Les pirates ont utilisé un ransomware qui est parvenu à mettre hors service le réseau de Colonal Pipeline qui alimente près de 45 % des carburants consommés sur la côte est.
Failles / vulnérabilités
Automattic, the company behind the WordPress content management system, force deploys a security update on over five million websites running the Jetpack WordPress plug-in. Jetpack is a remarkably popular WordPress plug-in that provides free security, performance, and website management features, including brute-force attack protection, site backups, secure logins, and malware scanning.
GitHub announced on Friday their updated community guidelines that explain how the company will deal with exploits and malware samples hosted on their service. To give some background behind the new policy changes, security researcher Nguyen Jang uploaded a proof-of-concept exploit (PoC) to GitHub in March for the Microsoft Exchange ProxyLogon vulnerability.
The Windows version of Firefox can now automatically upgrade itself to the latest version in the background when the web browser is not running. “Background Update is now available on Windows. This feature will allow Firefox to update, even if it is not running,” the Firefox 90.0 Beta release notes read.
L’incident ayant touché les appels d’urgence suite à un problème technique chez Orange a été résolu dans la nuit, mais le système restait encore sous surveillance ce matin. Les numéros provisoires restent par ailleurs actifs. Le ministre de l’Intérieur a déploré des décès liés à l’impossibilité d’appeler les services d’urgence et a diligenté un audit externe sur la gestion de la panne par l’opérateur.
Justice / police / réglementation
The FBI and Justice Department upped the ante on the rhetoric around ransomware attacks on Thursday and Friday, telling a number of news outlets that cyberattacks will be treated with almost the same level of concern as terrorist attacks.
The Interpol (short for International Criminal Police Organisation) has intercepted $83 million belonging to victims of online financial crime from being transferred to the accounts of their attackers. Over 40 law enforcement officers specialized in fighting cybercrime across the Asia Pacific region took part in the Interpol-coordinated Operation HAECHI-I spanning more than six months.
U.S. prosecutors have charged a 55-year-old Latvian national with developing computer code used in tandem with the infamous malicious software known as TrickBot, which has defrauded countless people while infecting tens of millions of computers worldwide. The defendant, known as Alla Witte, was arraigned in a federal court in Cleveland on Friday after being arrested in Miami in February, the Justice Department said.
Divers / Suisse
Alors que le certificat Covid suisse doit être progressivement introduit dans les cantons dès le 7 juin, le Centre national pour la cybersécurité (NCSC) lance un test public de la solution. On connaît en outre les trois prestataires choisis par la Confédération comme partenaires techniques pour le développement de la solution.
Your Amazon devices will automatically share your Internet connection with your neighbors.
La frontière entre dénigrement et lobbying est assez floue. Les campagnes de désinformation sur les vaccins? La faute à la Russie et la Chine, selon un rapport de l’Union Européenne publié en avril dernier. Les rumeurs tentant de “salir” Joe Biden lors des élections de 2020? L…
Post navigation