L’hebdo des cyber-menaces (16 mai 2021)

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et Merci pour le café !

Vol / perte de données

Rapid7 source code, credentials accessed in Codecov supply-chain attack

US cybersecurity firm Rapid7 has disclosed that some source code repositories were accessed in a security incident linked to the supply-chain attack that recently impacted customers of the popular Codecov code coverage tool. The computer and network security company has already notified a “small subset of customers” potentially impacted by this breach to take measures to mitigate any potential risks.

Cyberattaques / fraudes

Irish healthcare shuts down IT systems after Conti ransomware attack

Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE), the country’s publicly funded healthcare system, has shut down all IT systems after its network was breached in a ransomware attack. HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid told NewstalkFM that this is a “Conti human-operated ransomware attack that seeks to get access to data.”

Ireland’s Health Services hit with $20 million ransomware demand

Ireland’s health service, the HSE, says they are refusing to pay a $20 million ransom demand to the Conti ransomware gang after the hackers encrypted computers and disrupted health care in the country. Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE), the country’s publicly funded healthcare system, shut down all of their IT systems on Friday after suffering a Conti ransomware attack.

Colonial Pipeline restores operations, $5 million ransom demanded

Update 5/14/21: The DarkSide ransomware has shut down their operation out of concern for US law enforcement. Colonial Pipeline has recovered quickly from the ransomware attack suffered less than a week ago and expects all its infrastructure to be fully operational today.

Les hackers du Colonial Pipeline, DarkSide, s’excusent du dérangement

Drôle de revirement, mais le mal est fait. Vendredi 7 mai, après une première intrusion la veille, des hackers réussissaient à paralyser les systèmes informatiques de Colonial Pipeline. Le groupe réclamait ensuite le paiement d’une rançon pour que le géant américain du transport du…

Cyberattaque d’oléoducs américains: Joe Biden accuse un groupe “basé en Russie” – FrenchWeb.fr

Le président , a ensuite déclaré le président Joe Biden a accusé lundi un groupe criminel basé, selon lui, en Russie d’avoir mené l’attaque informatique qui a paralysé l’un des plus grands opérateurs d’oléoducs américains. Le réseau Joe Biden qui est régulièrement tenu informé de l’évolution de la situation.

The DarkSide ransomware gang must be shitting itself right now

The disruption caused to the Colonial Pipeline on the east coast of the United States following a ransomware attack is understandably huge news, with President Joe Biden himself saying publicly that he is taking an active interest and is being briefed on a regular basis about the situation.

DarkSide ransomware call it quits after Bitcoin, servers are seized

The DarkSide ransomware cybercriminals group involved in the six-day outage at Colonial Pipeline last week that led to fuel shortages and price spikes across the United States is calling it quits. The crime gang announced it was shutting down operations after its servers were seized and some unknown actor drained the cryptocurrency from the account the group uses for its payments.

Telegram Fraudsters Ramp Up Forged COVID-19 Vaccine Card Sales

Telegram groups are being abused by fraudsters peddling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to the unvaccinated and anti-vaxxer communities, according to researchers. Brittany Allen, trust and safety architect at Sift, noticed the illicit sales on the encrypted messaging platform as the COVID-19 vaccination began to ramp up earlier in the year.

Failles / vulnérabilités

Apple AirTag hacked again – free internet with no mobile data plan!

The owner of the AirTag that called home can decrypt the location in the Find My message, but has no idea which relay device passed the message on. At this point, you are probably wondering how you query Apple’s service to track down a lost AirTag, given that all Apple keeps is a giant and anonymous list of location messages encrypted by randomly generated public keys.

FragAttacks: un cocktail de failles WiFi menace des millions de terminaux – Le Monde Informatique

Une compilation de failles affectant les protocoles WiFi a été mise à jour par un chercheur en sécurité. Avec à la clé des millions de terminaux potentiellement à risque. Les temps sont durs pour le WiFi. Si cette connectivité réseau sans fil fait le bonheur des utilisateurs, il est aussi un véritable danger et une belle opportunité de vecteur d’attaque pour les pirates.

Justice / police / réglementation

Europe: démantèlement d’un réseau de fraude d’investissement en ligne | WeLiveSecurity

Une opération démentèle un groupe criminel qui utilisait des plateformes de négociation en ligne pour frauder les victimes d’un montant de 36 millions $ US.

Biden administration releases ambitious cybersecurity executive order

Capping a dramatic week that saw major oil pipeline provider Colonial Pipeline crippled by a ransomware attack, the Biden administration released a highly anticipated, far-reaching and complex Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. The executive order (EO) aims to chart a “new course to improve the nation’s cybersecurity and protect federal government networks.”

Divers / Suisse

WhatsApp : L’Allemagne veut geler les transferts de données

Une autorité allemande de protection des données souhaite imposer à Facebook le gel des transferts de données des utilisateurs WhatsApp vers les autres entreprises du groupe, en raison des nouvelles conditions générales d’utilisation. Facebook n’est évidemment pas de cet avis.

La réparation des MacBook vient d’être facilitée par un vol de données chez un des assembleurs d’Apple

Il est des moments où le crime ne paie pas, mais profite au plus grand nombre. Fin avril dernier, le taïwanais Quanta, qui assemble les MacBook d’Apple, s’est fait voler les plans des machines – les blueprints dans le jargon.

Popular Russian hacking forum XSS bans all ransomware topics

One of the most popular Russian-speaking hacker forums, XSS, has banned all topics promoting ransomware to prevent unwanted attention. XSS is a Russian-speaking hacking forum created to share knowledge about exploits, vulnerabilities, malware, and network penetration. With the rise of ransomware, Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) gangs, such as REvil, LockBit, DarkSide, Netwalker, Nefilim, have increasingly been using the forum to enlist new affiliates/partners to their operation.

Cybersécurité: Londres appelle à une coalition internationale face à la menace d’acteurs étatiques – FrenchWeb.fr

Le Royaume-Uni a plaidé mercredi pour la mise sur pied d’une coalition internationale contre les cyberattaques, mettant en cause Russie, Chine, Iran et Corée du Nord. Dans une intervention en ligne devant le Centre national de la cybersécurité (NCSC) le ministre des Affaires étrangères Dominic Raab a insisté sur la nécessité d’une telle coalition face aux menaces provenant d’acteurs étatiques et de groupes criminels qui s’en prennent à la démocratie.

Les gangs de rançonneurs envoient maintenant des courriels pour les mettre sous pression les victimes

Les pirates envoient maintenant des courriels aux clients et partenaires de la victime pour les avertir que leurs données seront divulguées sur le dark web s’ils ne parviennent pas à convaincre l’entreprise de payer

