L’hebdo des cyber-menaces (11 avril 2021)

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et Merci pour le café !
Vol / perte de données
Le réseau social dit ne pas avoir été victime de piratage. Ces données ont visiblement été extraites à grande échelle des profils publics des utilisateurs.
The hacking spree targeting underground marketplaces has claimed another victim as a database from card shop Swarmshop emerged on another forum. By the looks of it, the leak contains the records of the entire Swarmshop community along with all the stolen card data traded on the forum.
After a shared Google Drive was posted online containing the private videos and images from hundreds of OnlyFans accounts, a researcher has created a tool allowing content creators to check if they are part of the leak.
Cyberattaques / fraudes
Cybersecurity experts at the European Union are investigating an “IT security incident” involving multiple institutions, though “no major information breach” has been detected, EU officials said Tuesday. The scope and nature of the incident were not immediately clear, but a spokesperson for the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, said the commission had set up a “24/7 monitoring service” in response to the incident.
A ransomware incident earlier this year temporarily shut down production for two days at a pair of manufacturing facilities in Italy, incident responders at security firm Kaspersky said Wednesday. Kaspersky did not publicly identify the victim organization.
Failles / vulnérabilités
A pair of security researchers at the virtual Pwn2Own hacking contest Wednesday exploited a combination of three individual zero-day bugs in the Zoom client to show how attackers could gain complete remote control of any PC or notebook computer on which the video communications software is installed.
La part de marché de Windows XP a beau être passée sous la barre de 1%, des groupes de cybercriminels sont à l’oeuvre pour assurer un support permettant aux victimes de payer des rançons. La fin de support d’un système d’exploitation est toujours un moment tragique.
Au premier jour du retour à l’enseignement à distance, parents et élèves ont pu constater ce matin quelques soucis pour se connecter aux ENT ou au service ” ma classe à la maison ” du Cned. Le ministre de l’Education nationale avance une cyberattaque étrangère pour expliquer ces dysfonctionnements.
Justice / police / réglementation
Europol supported the Italian Postal and Communication Police (Polizia Postale e delle Comunicazioni) in arresting an Italian national suspected of hiring a hitman on the dark web. The hitman, hired through an internet assassination website hosted on the TOR network, was payed about €10 000 worth in Bitcoins to kill the ex-girlfriend of the suspect.
The FBI arrested a Texas man on Thursday for allegedly planning to “kill of about 70% of the internet” in a bomb attack targeting an Amazon Web Services (AWS) data center on Smith Switch Road in Ashburn, Virginia.
Le Contrôle fédéral des finances s’est penché sur l’action et les moyens de Fedpol en matière de lutte contre la cybercriminalité. Le rapport suggère notamment de créer un cyber-commissariat et de donner la priorité à la mise en place d’un nouveau système de données d’enquêtes.
Police specialists in Belgium managed to crack an encrypted messaging service, revealing detailed information about cocaine shipments into Antwerp, Belgium. Belgian police issued a statement this week saying they seized several shipments of cocaine with a street value of 1.4 billion euros ($1.65 billion) after cracking the encryption algorithm of Sky ECC, a supplier of modified phones designed for ultra-private communications.
Divers
A partir du 1er mai, le divisionnaire Alain Vuitel prend la tête du projet du commandement Cyber de l’armée suisse. Actuel chef de Base d’aide au commandement, il cède ce poste à Thomas Fankhauser, vice-directeur à l’Office fédéral de l’informatique et de la télécommunication (OFIT).
A collection of ransomware groups that banded together to create a “cartel” rarely collaborate and don’t share profits, suggesting that concerns over a sprawling cybercriminal organization are overblown, according to Analyst1. The four cybercriminal groups – Twisted Spider, Viking Spider, Wizard Spider, and the Lockbit Gang – announced at different times throughout summer 2020 that they would be working together but gave few other details.
