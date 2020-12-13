FireEye, l’une des plus grandes entreprises de sécurité, piratée par un État-nation #veille (12 déc 2020)

Italian police have arrested a former employee of Leonardo SpA and another individual in connection to the theft of sensitive corporate and military information. SEE: Meet the hackers who earn millions for saving the web, one bug at a time (cover story PDF) (TechRepublic) The Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office said on November 5 that an ongoing cyberattack was maintained against the Aerostructures and Aircraft Division of Leonardo SpA, one of the largest defense contractors worldwide.