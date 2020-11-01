Les hôpitaux sous le feu des cyberattaques #veille (1er nov 2020)
Marc Barbezat 3 jours ago Carnet de veille
Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !
Vol / perte de données
The response to a data breach at a prominent Finnish psychotherapy practice intensified over the weekend after cybercriminals reportedly posted batches of patient information on the dark web and claimed that individual people could protect their data by directly paying a ransom.
Finnish psychotherapy center Vastaamo, which was blackmailed after experiencing a ransomware data breach, fired its CEO Ville Tapio for holding back information on the hack for close to 18 months. Based on investigations into the incident, it seems probable that the data breach that led to the theft of the customer database took place in November 2018, according to the English translation of a press release issued by Vastaamo.
A threat actor is selling account databases containing an aggregate total of 34 million user records that they claim were stolen from seventeen companies during data breaches. On October 28th, a data breach broker created a new topic on a hacker forum to sell the stolen user databases for seventeen companies.
Cyberattaques / fraudes
An Eastern European cybercriminal group has conducted ransomware attacks at multiple U.S. hospitals in recent days in some of the most disruptive cyber-activity in the sector during the coronavirus pandemic, cybersecurity company FireEye said Wednesday. The group, which FireEye calls UNC1878, has been deploying Ryuk ransomware and taking multiple hospital IT networks offline, said Charles Carmakal, senior vice president of Mandiant, FireEye’s incident response arm.
In a joint statement, the U.S. government is warning the healthcare industry that a hacking group is actively targeting hospitals and healthcare providers in Ryuk ransomware attacks. Today, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a call with the healthcare industry to warn them of an ‘Increased and Imminent Cybercrime Threat.’
A hacker has stolen roughly $24 million worth of cryptocurrency assets from decentralized finance (DeFi) service Harvest Finance, a web portal that lets users invest cryptocurrencies and then farm the price variations for small profit yields. The hack took place earlier today and was almost immediately confirmed by Harvest Finance administrators in messages posted on the company’s Twitter account and Discord channel.
The Maze cybercrime gang is shutting down its operations after rising to become one of the most prominent players performing ransomware attacks. The Maze ransomware began operating in May 2019 but became more active in November. That’s when the media-savvy operation revolutionized ransomware attacks by introducing a double-extortion tactic.
European IT services group Sopra Steria has shared more details of the cyber attack which hit its offices last week, confirming speculation that it fell victim to a ransomware attack. According to a press release issued by the firm, Sopra Steria first discovered it was under attack on the evening of 20 October, and has since identified that the culprit was a “new version” of the notorious Ryuk ransomware.
The chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party says hackers stole $2.3 million from an account being used to help re-elect President Donald Trump. According to an AP story, the theft was discovered on October 22 and immediately reported to the FBI.
A highly sophisticated botnet is believed to have infected hundreds of thousands of websites by attacking their underlying content management system (CMS) platforms. Named KashmirBlack, the botnet started operating in November 2019.
Failles / vulnérabilités
Hackers claim to have access to classified information linking the president to the origin of the coronavirus and criminal collusion with foreign actors. UPDATE Hackers took over President Trump’s 2020 election campaign website late Tuesday, replacing parts of the site with a cryptocurrency scam before returning it to its original content several minutes later.
Security experts from the Israeli security firm Security Joes discovered more than 100 irrigation systems running ICC PRO that were left exposed online without protection. ICC PRO is a top-shelf smart irrigation system designed by Motorola. The ICC PRO systems were deployed with default factory settings, which don’t have a password for the default user’s account.
Réglementaire / juridique
A Briton is reportedly fighting extradition to the United States after deploying webcam malware onto hundreds of women’s laptops so he could spy on them undressing and having sex. Christopher Taylor, a 57-year-old labourer, appeared by video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to contest an extradition attempt by the US government, according to the Court News UK newswire.
Divers
The DeFi sector has been the favorite target of attackers this year. And why wouldn’t it be as the industry is growing by billions of dollars each month, and that’s why it is attracting not only investors but hackers too. The latest to be targeted by malicious threat actors is the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol called Harvest Finance.
On 28 October, Europol supported the CGI of the Spanish National Police (Comisaría General de Información de la Policía Nacional) in arresting three suspects linked to a terrorist cell actively recruiting and indoctrinating young people. The individuals, among which feature the alleged leaders of the cell, were arrested as a result of house searches carried out in San Sebastian and Pasaia in northern Spain.
Check Also
Si vous avez un peu de temps, peut-être que cette proposition de Facebook pourra vous intéresser?
Les voitures à conduite autonome sont l'une des innovations technologiques les plus cool du 21e siècle mais elles présentent des failles