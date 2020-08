L’université de l’Utah paie une rançon de 457’000 $ et fin d’une énorme lessiveuse de cryptomonnaies en Ukraine #veille (23 août 2020)

Spotify was hit with a brief outage today after they forgot to renew a certificate used as part of their service. At approximately 8 AM EST today, Spotify users began to report on Twitter that they were unable to connect to the service and it would just display an error stating it “Couldn’t load the page,” According to Cloudflare network engineer Louis Poinsignon, a wildcard certificate for the Spotify hostname *.wg.spotify.com had not been renewed and expired.