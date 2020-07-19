Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !
It seems like selling hacked databases comprising of a treasure trove of authentic user info has become the new fad for cybercriminals. We recently reported about the leaked database containing personal details of around 142 million MGM Hotels’ customers being sold for as low as $2900 on the dark web.
In February 2020, Hackread.com reported a data breach targeted against MGM Resorts, in which over 10.6 million of its customers were affected. At that time, the data also contained information on guests like Justin Bieber and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey. However, as per the latest reports, the number of affected users is way higher than this.
Experts from threat intelligence firm have discovered the availability on the darkweb of records of over 45 million travelers to Thailand and Malaysia from multiple countries. The huge trove of data was discovered by the researchers during their regular Deepweb and Darkweb monitoring activity.
One of Iran’s top hacking groups has left a server exposed online where security researchers say they found a trove of screen recordings showing the hackers in action. Discovered by IBM’s X-Force cyber-security division, researchers believe the videos are tutorials the Iranian group was using to train new recruits.
Allison Wikoff has spent years tracking suspected Iranian hackers, sifting through data they’ve left behind and analyzing their techniques. But in May, when her colleague stumbled upon a server with 40 gigabytes of the hackers’ training videos and online personas, Wikoff knew she had struck gold.
Security researchers have discovered a database containing millions of emails and usernames up for sale on the dark web, linked to a well-known UK ticketing provider. Analysts at Israeli cyber-intelligence firm KELA detected the trove of 4.8 million records, posted to an underground site on July 8.
Researchers claim to have found evidence that cybercriminals are offering for sale a database containing the personal details of 3.4 million users of an online art and antiques auction website, as well as three million cracked passwords.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
A number of high profile Twitter accounts, including Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Apple, were breached on Wednesday. The verified accounts for Gates, Musk and Apple issued tweets promoting a cryptocurrency scam, asking followers to send money to a blockchain address in exchange for a larger pay back.
Mercredi 15 juillet à partir de 22h, Twitter a connu l’un des pires jours de son histoire. En 14 ans, le réseau social à l’oiseau bleu n’avait jamais connu de tel scénario : en l’espace de 30 minutes, plus d’une dizaine de comptes parmi les plus influents de la tech, de la politique et du monde des crypto-monnaies ont été pris de contrôle par une personne ou un groupe de personnes malveillantes.
The U.S., U.K., and Canada say the same hackers who targeted the Democratic party during the 2016 election are now trying to “hinder” the fight against COVID-19
ATM maker Diebold Nixdorf is warning banks of a new type of ATM “black box” attack that was recently spotted used across Europe. ATM “black box” attacks are a type of jackpotting attack — when cybercriminals make an ATM spit out cash.
Cybersecurity researchers today uncovered a new strain of banking malware that targets not only banking apps but also steals data and credentials from social networking, dating, and cryptocurrency apps-a total of 337 non-financial Android applications on its target list.
The CIA is running a secret cyberwar including Russian-style hack-and-leak operations with little or no oversight, US officials have warned. The covert operations are largely targeted at Iran, China, Russia, and North Korea, say anonymous sources, and have included the public disclosure of 15 million debit card details belonging to customers of Iranian banks, according to a report by Yahoo!
A hacker claims to have breached the backend servers belonging to a US cyber-security firm and stolen information from the company’s “data leak detection” service. The hacker says the stolen data includes more than 8,200 databases containing the information of billions of users that leaked from other companies during past security breaches.
Failles / vulnérabilités
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a warning to air travelers to be wary of bogus US airport websites when booking flights online. Cyber-supervisory special agent Conal Whetten spoke to members of the press on Wednesday to raise awareness regarding the creation of a number of websites cleverly faked to look like the real deal.
Just two days after SAP released patches for a critical NetWeaver AS JAVA remote code execution vulnerability, proof-of-concept (PoC) exploits have been released, and active scans are underway to exploit devices. Discovered by Onapsis, The RECON ( Remotely Exploitable Code On NetWeaver) vulnerability is tracked as CVE-2020-6287 and is rated with a maximum CVSS score of 10 out of 10.
Réglementaire / juridique
C’était une décision très attendue. La Cour de justice de l’Union européenne invalide le 16 juillet le Privacy Shield, appelé aussi le bouclier de protection des données UE-Etats-Unis. Négocié entre 2015 et 2016, cet accord autorisait les entreprises européennes à transférer des données personnelles en outre-Atlantique, en reconnaissant que la législation américaine offrait les mêmes garanties que le droit européen.
A Russian hacker has finally been convicted of cyber-attacks on LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring which breached millions of customer accounts, after spending years in custody. Yevgeniy Nikulin, now 32, was arrested in 2016 in Prague and detained there for over a year while US and Russian officials submitted extradition requests.
Divers
La Commission européenne va enquêter sur les pratiques antitrust dans le secteur de l'IoT qui brasse des quantités gigantesques de données, parfois sensibles. Sont visées par cette procédure les entreprises commercialisant des montres connectées, des bracelets fitness, des assistants personnels, des télévisions connectées…
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered Huawei equipment to be removed completely from Britain’s 5G network by 2027. After the Chinese company had been previously approved to run the UK’s 5G network on a limited basis, the UK’s National Security Council has decided to ban the purchase of 5G components from the end of this year, and ordered the removal of all existing Huawei technology from the 5G network by 2027.
The United States Army has expressed interest in kitting out its principal investigative division with cryptocurrency tracing tools. In a Statement of Work ( SOW) published July 10, the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command’s Major Cybercrime Unit (MCU) began the process of welcoming bids from contractors.
