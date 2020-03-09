Dans le contexte où des employés sont mis en quarantaine après un voyage international ou encouragés à travailler à distance en raison du Coronavirus (COVID-19), Microsoft, Google, LogMeIn et Cisco offrent des licences gratuites pour leurs outils de réunion, de collaboration et de travail à distance.
With employees either being quarantined after international travel or encouraged to work remotely due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Microsoft, Google, LogMeIn, and Cisco are offering free licenses to their meeting, collaboration, and remote work tools. Using these products, remote workers will be able to perform virtual meetings and chat with other employees while working remotely from their homes.
Many organizations are fast-tracking planned technology projects, most involving working remotely, in an effort to avert business disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. “We’ve accelerated some of the projects related to security as it pertains to remote work,” said Mark Trumpbour, vice president of DevOps at ServiceChannel Inc., which develops cloud-based facility-management software for the retail and food sectors, among others.
