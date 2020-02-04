L’agence américaine de la sécurité, la NSA est surtout connue pour se capacité à surveiller le cyberespace mais elle a également un
rôle de formation et de sensibilisation en matière de cyberrisques.
Dans les années 1950 et 1960, la NSA était très inquiète de voir des employés révéler des secrets. Pour les sensibiliser, elle avait d’ailleurs créé des affiches dont voici quelques exemples qui viennent d’être déclassifiés:
