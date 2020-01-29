La gangrène des ransomwares continue à se propager sur le web et à accumuler les victimes 🙁 … et les cybercriminels ne sont pas prêts d’abandonner ce filon car les victimes sont de plus en plus nombreuses à payer les rançons.
Pour m'offrir un café en échange du travail de veille réalisé gratuitement
Un nouveau rapport sur l’état des ransomwares à la fin de 2019 a révélé que les choses ne s’amélioraient pas. Au quatrième trimestre 2019, selon la nouvelle étude publiée par la société de sécurité Coveware, le paiement moyen de la rançon a plus que doublé, atteignant 84116 $, contre 41198 $ au troisième trimestre 2019 aux USA.
Voici d’ailleurs une série d’articles collectés ces derniers temps et qui confirme cette malheureuse tendance:
The average ransomware payment more than doubled quarter-on-quarter in the final three months of 2019, while average downtime grew by several days, according to the latest figures from Coveware. The security vendor analyzed anonymized data from cases handled by its incident response team and partners to compile its Q4 Ransomware Marketplace report.
A new report into the state of ransomware at the tail end of 2019 has revealed that things aren’t getting any better. In Q4 of 2019, according to the new study published by security firm Coveware, the average ransom payment more than doubled – reaching $84,116, up from $41,198 in Q3 of 2019.
The number of organisations that are giving into the extortion demands of cyber criminals after falling victim to ransomware attacks has more than doubled this year. A rise in the number of ransomware attacks in the past year has contributed to to the increased number of organisations opting to pay a ransom for the safe return of networks locked down by file-encrypting malware.
New research into the attitudes and beliefs of cybersecurity professionals has identified a sharp rise in the number of businesses paying up when stung by a ransomware attack. The 2019 Global Security Attitude Survey Report by California cybersecurity technology company CrowdStrike shows that the number of global organizations paying ransoms from supply-chain attacks has more than doubled from 14 to 39 percent in the past year.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell anticipates the recent cyberattack to exceed its current $3 million cyber insurance policy. The city of New Orleans is planning to increase its cyber insurance policy to $10 million following a Dec. 13 ransomware attack that will likely exceed its current $3 million policy, Mayor LaToya Cantrell confirmed this week.
LifeLabs, Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostics and testing services, admitted today to paying hackers to retrieve data stolen during a security breach last month. “We did this [paying the hackers] in collaboration with experts familiar with cyber-attacks and negotiations with cyber criminals,” the company said today in a press release.
Intéressant de voir que la justice se penche aussi sur le cas de ces paiements de rançons:
Two New York state senators have proposed two bills last week to ban local municipalities and other government entities from using taxpayer money for paying ransomware demands. The first bill ( S7246) was proposed by Republican NY Senator Phil Boyle on January 14.
Post navigation