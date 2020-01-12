On New Year’s Eve foreign currency exchange service Travelex took its systems offline after it discovered a “software virus” (as opposed, presumably, to a common cold) had compromised some of its systems.The company, which claims to be the world’s largest foreign exchange bureau, is still offline today – as anyone visiting its website can see for themselves: The holding page, which offers apologies in a variety of languages, has a title of “Purchase Funnel down” – hardly the friendliest customer-facing way to describe the issue, but I guess they have other problems on their plate at the moment.