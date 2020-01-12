Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !
Une gigantesque base de données de 22 Go contenant les données personnelles de 56 millions d’américains a pu être utilisée publiquement, depuis une adresse IP chinoise. Cette base de données se trouvait sur le site de CheckPeople, un service web qui permet d’obtenir des informations sur une personne, moyennant des frais (en temps normal).
Personal and medical information of 49,351 patients of Minnesota-based Alomere Health might have been exposed following the compromise of two employees’ email accounts. Alomere Health is a general medical and surgical hospital in Alexandria, MN, with 127 beds.
A booking site for customers of Japanese “love hotels” has been hacked, raising fears over follow-on identity fraud and blackmail attempts. In a country known for its focus on convenience, love hotels are a popular feature in towns and cities, offering a place for amorous couples to bed down for a few hours or a whole night without needing to trek back to their tiny apartments.
Ring, la filiale d’Amazon spécialisée dans les caméras de surveillance, aurait admis avoir licencié 4 employés qui étaient accusés d’avoir abusé de leurs accès pour regarder des vidéos d’utilisateurs sans que cela soit justifié. C’est ce qu’indique Motherboard (Vice) dans un article publié cette semaine.
Alors que la société Cambridge Analytica est fermée depuis plusieurs mois, une nouvelle fuite dévoile le “travail” de l’entreprise dans 68 pays à travers la publication de plus de 100 000 documents compromettants. Un mystérieux compte anonyme du nom de @HindsightFiles révèle au fil des jours les rouages internes de l’entreprise.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
Informatique Une anomalie de l’informatique de l’Etat de Vaud a été remarquée cet été. Un fonctionnaire et un collaborateur externe sont soupçonnés d’avoir fomenté un cyber-blackout. L’Etat de Vaud a déposé une plainte pénale contre un fonctionnaire du département informatique vaudois et un collaborateur d’un prestataire externe.
Le programme Federal Depository Library Program est mis à disposition des citoyens américains pour consulter les publications du gouvernement fédéral américain. Comme l’ensemble des infrastructures américaines, ce site web est concerné par la menace iranienne depuis que le président Donald Trump a ordonné l’assassinat du général Soleimani.
U.K. government agencies are examining whether a trading outage blamed on a software hiccup at the London Stock Exchange in August may actually have been caused by a cyberattack aimed at disrupting markets, according to people familiar with the matter.
Low-end smartphones sold to Americans with low-income via a government-subsidized program contain unremovable malware, security firm Malware bytes said today in a report. The smartphone model is Unimax (UMX) U686CL, a low-end Android-based smartphone made in China and sold by Assurance Wireless, a cell phone service provider part of the Virgin Mobile group.
Les ransomwares ne prennent pas de vacances. En pleine trêve de Noël, une école du Michigan a été frappée par une attaque, et les pirates réclament 10 000 dollars en bitcoins pour lui rendre le contrôle de son système informatique avant la rentrée scolaire. Il ne s’agit là que l’un des derniers exemples en date.
Austria’s Foreign Ministry fought off a cyberattack over the weekend that it says was likely directed by a foreign state. The ministry said the attack started on Jan. 4 and might continue for a few more days, it but revealed few further details. According to a BBC… #APT28 #Austria #cryberattack
Technologie : Las Vegas a évité le pire après avoir détecté à temps une brèche de sécurité sans précédent dans le système informatique de ses administrations locales. Les autorités locales de Las Vegas peuvent être soulagées. Les responsables de la ville de Las Vegas ont déclaré avoir évité de justesse un incident de sécurité majeur qui a eu lieu le mardi 7 janvier.
On New Year’s Eve foreign currency exchange service Travelex took its systems offline after it discovered a “software virus” (as opposed, presumably, to a common cold) had compromised some of its systems.The company, which claims to be the world’s largest foreign exchange bureau, is still offline today – as anyone visiting its website can see for themselves: The holding page, which offers apologies in a variety of languages, has a title of “Purchase Funnel down” – hardly the friendliest customer-facing way to describe the issue, but I guess they have other problems on their plate at the moment.
Failles / vulnérabilités
PayPal has confirmed that a researcher found a high-severity security vulnerability that could expose user passwords to an attacker. The researcher, Alex Birsan, earned a bug bounty of $15,300 (£11,700) for reporting the problem, which was disclosed January 8 having been patched by PayPal on December 11, 2019.
Si vous utilisez le navigateur Mozilla Firefox, il est fortement conseillé de vérifier que celui-ci a déjà été mis à jour sur votre appareil et que vous êtes déjà sur Firefox 72.0.1 ou Firefox ESR 68.4.1. En effet, Mozilla, la fondation qui propose ce navigateur, vient de révéler une faille critique qui est corrigée avec ces deux versions.
Project Zero, Google’s team of elite security researchers, has changed its disclosure policy to focus on allowing vendors to get patches for security issues right, and distributed to users. Under the changes announced on Tuesday, unless a prior agreement exists, all vulnerabilities will be publicly disclosed after 90 days.
An unpatched critical vulnerability in Pulse Secure VPN servers might have been used in the recent ransomware attack against London-based foreign exchange company Travelex. Hackers infected Travelex’s infrastructure with the Sodinokibi ransomware on New Year’s Eve, forcing the company to shut down all operations across 30 countries.
Réglementaire / juridique
A UK retailer has been issued with a £500,000 fine by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) after a cyberattack resulted in hackers gaining access to personal information of 14 million people. An ICO investigation found that the campaign was active between July 2017 and April 2018 – and saw malware installed on 5,390 tills at Currys PC World and Dixons Travel Stores, owned by DSG Retail Ltd.
Divers
https://www.ictjournal.ch/news/2020-01-06/loi-sur-le-id-et-revision-de-la-lpd-le-printemps-pourrait-etre-decisif
Imagine you want to visit your online banking website “www.example-bank.ch”. Now, instead of getting the correct IP address your computer gets manipulated information and connects you to a website that is owned by a criminal. You wouldn’t notice but disclose your online banking credentials to the attacker. Luckily, DNSSEC is here to help.
Microsoft Research et l’Université de Pékin ont mis au point deux outils différents, mais tout de même liés. Tous les deux se basent sur l’intelligence artificielle, le premier se nomme FaceShifter. C’est un outil qui a pour objectif de transformer un visage, tandis que le second, Face X-Ray, lui, va détecter des deepfakes.
Apple’s senior director of global privacy has confirmed that the company scans photos uploaded to the iCloud for evidence of illegal activities such as child sexual abuse. Jane Horvath made the admission while speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 conference in Las Vegas yesterday, according to The Telegraph.
