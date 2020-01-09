Chaque événement et chaque personnalité est une opportunité pour les cybercriminels de répandre leurs malwares. Cette année la palme revient à Emotet qui a surfé sur la vague verte de Greta Pour m'offrir un café en échange du travail de veille réalisé gratuitementCliquez ici pour m'offrir un café ! Greta Thunberg: Emotet’s Person of the YearThe Swedish climate-change activist is the lure in a massive global malware campaign. There’s no doubt that teenage climate-change activist and Time Person of the Year Greta Thunberg inspires people around the world – and it turns out, this includes cybercriminals. Emotet Malware Uses Greta Thunberg Demonstration Invites as LureEmotet has started a new spam campaign that is banking off the popularity of environmental activist Greta Thunberg and her dedication to the climate movement. Unsuspecting users who think they are getting info about an upcoming demonstration, will instead find that they have become infected with Emotet and other malware. Malicious New Windows Malware Attack: Fake Greta Thunberg Emails Used To Lure VictimsShare to facebook Share to twitter Share to linkedin If you receive a “support Greta Thunberg” email this holiday season, you might want to proceed with considerable caution. Cybersecurity researchers at Proofpoint have warned that there is an active campaign that is using interest in the environmental campaigner to spread a malicious strain of malware that threatens to put recipients at risk. Post navigation ← Previous PostNext Post →