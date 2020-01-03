Un article intéressant du Harvard Business Review qui présente les avantages d’annoncer et d’échanger les informations à propos des cyber-attaques

Information is power and, in cybersecurity, it’s the power to prevent other similar events. If a breach occurs in one organization, we can be reasonably confident that the same malicious tactic will be used on another organization in the near future. If the data about that first known breach is made available, other organizations can prepare themselves and ensure that the same vulnerability is not used against them. Shared knowledge also allows regulators and law enforcement to objectively manage incentives to guide corporate cybersecurity governance, data gathering, and information sharing.

Article HBR, 6 novembre 2019