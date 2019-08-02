Comment gérer le Corporate-Owned Personally-Enabled #COPE #NIST

Le NIST a publié un projet de publication intitulé Sécurité des appareils mobiles à l’attention des entreprises pour le Corporate-Owned Personally-Enabled (COPE). Cette consultation se terminera le 23 septembre 2019.


Draft Cybersecurity Practice Guide–Mobile Device Security: Corporate-Owned Personally-Enabled (COPE)

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) has released Draft NIST Special Publication (SP) 1800-21,…

Mobile devices provide access to workplace data and resources that are vital for organizations to accomplish their mission while providing employees the flexibility to perform their daily activities. Securing these devices is essential to the continuity of business operations.
While mobile devices can increase organizations’ efficiency and employee productivity, they can also leave sensitive data vulnerable. Addressing such vulnerabilities requires mobile device management tools to help secure access to the network and resources. These tools are different from those required to secure the typical computer workstation.
To address the challenge of securing mobile devices while managing risks, the NCCoE at NIST built a reference architecture to show how various mobile security technologies can be integrated within an enterprise’s network.
This NIST Cybersecurity Practice Guide demonstrates how organizations can use standards-based, commercially available products to help meet their mobile device security and privacy needs.

NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE)

et le document fourni en consultation

Mobile Device Security: Corporate-Owned Personally-Enabled

The NCCoE has released the draft version of NIST Cybersecurity Practice Guide SP 1800-21, Mobile Device Security: Corporate-Owned Personally-Enabled. Use the button below to view this publication in its entirety or scroll down for links to a specific section. Download PDF ” Collaborating Vendors

