Depuis sa création en 2016, le projet #NoMoreRansom d’Europol aurait permis de sauver plus de 100 millions de dollars. Pour m'offrir un café en échange du travail de veille réalisé gratuitementCliquez ici pour m'offrir un café ! Aujourd’hui, le projet propose plus de 80 outils de déchiffrement Pour en savoir plus: No More Ransom: 108 million reasons to celebrate its third anniversaryToday marks the third anniversary of the No More Ransom, initiative that has helped more than 200 000 victims of ransomware recover their files free of charge since it was first launched in July 2016. With visitors from 188 countries, the project has become a one-stop shop for the victims of ransomware, registering already over 3 million individual visits in its short life span. No More Ransom Success Story: Saves $108+ Million in Ransomware PaymentsToday marks the third anniversary of No More Ransom and through its partners from the public and private sectors, law enforcement, academia, and researchers, the project has been able to help hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of victims get their encrypted files back for free. Post navigation ← Previous PostNext Post →