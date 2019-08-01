Plus de 100 millions $ sauvés grâce à #nomoreransom #Europol

Depuis sa création en 2016, le projet #NoMoreRansom d’Europol aurait permis de sauver plus de 100 millions de dollars.


Aujourd’hui, le projet propose plus de 80 outils de déchiffrement

No More Ransom: 108 million reasons to celebrate its third anniversary

Today marks the third anniversary of the No More Ransom, initiative that has helped more than 200 000 victims of ransomware recover their files free of charge since it was first launched in July 2016. With visitors from 188 countries, the project has become a one-stop shop for the victims of ransomware, registering already over 3 million individual visits in its short life span.

No More Ransom Success Story: Saves $108+ Million in Ransomware Payments

