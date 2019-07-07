Cette semaine nous montre que la pression des gouvernements sur les données personnelles ne cesse d’augmenter. La dernière démonstration vient de la Chine qui a obligé les visiteurs étrangers d’une région conflictuelle à installer un application qui permettait de surveiller les communications et recherchait des documents bannis par le Gouvernement.
Google s’est également fait remarqué en bannissant les vidéos liées au piratage de YouTube. Le problème est que nombre d’entre elles permettent surtout de mieux se protéger. Cette campagne de nettoyage a même supprimé des tutoriels de cybersécurité qui ont été finalement restaurés entre-temps en raison des réactions négatives provoquées par cette initiative.
Les ransomwares continuent de faire des victimes comme par exemple un service d’ambulance anglais cette semaine ou encore le cas d’une nouvelle ville de Floride qui a versé près de 500’000 dollars pour récupérer ses données. A noter que son CIO a été éjecté dans la foulée.
Et voici toutes actualités intéressantes sélectionnées cette semaine :
Vol / perte de données
Update: Orvibo secured their Elasticsearch server and sent us details on the measures taken after receiving vpnMentor’s report (the response is attached at the end of the story). A publicly accessible ElasticSearch cluster owned by Orvibo, a Chinese smart home solutions provider, leaked more than two billion user logs containing sensitive data of customers from countries all over the world.
Authorities in a tumultuous region of China are ordering tourists and other visitors to install spyware on their smartphones, it is claimed. The New York Times reported today that guards working the border with Krygyzstan, in China’s Xinjiang region, have insisted visitors put an app called Fengcai on their Android devices – and that includes tourists, journalists, and other foreigners.
Israeli-based data integration and big data management Attunity exposed the data of Fortune 100 customers such as Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD Bank), Ford, and Netflix after failing to secure three Amazon S3 buckets it managed.
You don’t have to be hacked to lose control of your sensitive data. That truth was brought home again this month when it was revealed that information gathered by the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the largest federal law enforcement agency at the Department of Homeland Security, had leaked onto the internet.
Des chercheurs en sécurité de l’entreprise Cybereason ont découvert qu’un groupe de hackers, probablement d’origine chinoise, avait accès depuis au moins 2017 aux métadonnées d’une dizaine d’opérateurs mobiles répartis en Asie, Afrique, Europe et Moyen-Orient. Ce n’est pas la première fois que la Chine est suspectée de piratage.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
It turns out that hackers are a lot like retirees. When they’re looking for an easier life, they go to Florida. Lake City, a city of about 12,000 people between Tallahassee and Jacksonville, on Tuesday agreed to pay ransomware hackers 42 bitcoins, the equivalent $490,421, to unlock phone and email systems following a cyberattack, according to the Gainesville Sun.
Une fausse application sur le Play Store promettant des mises à jour pour les smartphones Samsung a été téléchargée par plus de 10 millions de personnes. On ne le répétera jamais assez souvent : faites attention aux applications que vous téléchargez sur le Play Store.
VIDEO
Content that aims to encourage dangerous or illegal activities that risk serious physical harm or death is not allowed on YouTube. If you see content that violates this policy, please report it. Instructions for reporting violations of our Community Guidelines are available here.
Les chercheurs en sécurité du monde entier vont avoir de belles surprises dans les jours qui viennent. En effet, ces petits salopards de Google sont en train de bannir de YouTube les vidéos qui, je cite : ” Expliquent aux gens comment contourner des systèmes informatiques sécurisés “.
The GitHub account of Canonical Ltd., the company behind the Ubuntu Linux distribution, was hacked on Saturday, July 6. “We can confirm that on 2019-07-06 there was a Canonical owned account on GitHub whose credentials were compromised and used to create repositories and issues among other activities,” the Ubuntu security team said in a statement.
Sécurité : Les pays occidentaux développeraient-ils leurs opérations de piratage en riposte de l’espionnage des autorités russes ? Le moteur de recherche russe, Yandex, en aurait fait les frais, victime d’un logiciel malveillant des Five Eyes. Des hackers travaillant pour les États-Unis ou l’un de leurs plus proches alliés ont pris pour cible le géant russe de la recherche, Yandex.
Technologie : Alors que tous les yeux sont rivés sur la future cryptomonnaie de Facebook, Libra, certains internautes mal-intentionnés ont tenté de profiter de cet engouement pour mettre en place une arnaque pour le moins audacieuse.
A large-scale payment card skimming campaign that successfully breached 962 e-commerce stores was discovered today by Magento security research company Sanguine Security. The campaign seems to be automated according to Sanguine Security researcher Willem de Groot who told BleepingComputer that the card skimming script was added within a 24-hour timeframe.
Over $800,000 were stolen from the City of Griffin, Georgia, by scammers in a BEC (Business Email Compromise) attack by redirecting two transactions to their own bank accounts according to local media sources.
‘PASTA’ hardware and software kit now retails for $28,300. Toyota officially has begun offering a commercial version of its new Portable Automotive Security Testbed (PASTA) open source testing platform for researchers and nascent car-hacking experts.
The UK’s St John Ambulance service says that it was hit by a ransomware attack earlier this week, but if the attackers hoped they might massively disrupt the volunteer first aid service then they’ll be massively disappointed.
Failles / vulnérabilités
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning patients and healthcare providers that some insulin pumps carry cybersecurity risks. In an alert published on June 27 2019, the FDA said that certain Medtronic MiniMed™ insulin pumps carry potential cybersecurity risks and that patients with diabetes using these models should switch their insulin pump to other models.
Si vous faites partie des personnes qui utilisent des certificats PGP pour sécuriser les échanges d’e-mails ou vérifier l’authenticité d’un paquet logiciel, sachez que vous êtes face à un gros problème. Des inconnus ont en effet porté un coup fatal aux serveurs de clés PGP de type ” Synchronizing Key Server ” (SKS), qui sont les plus déployés et utilisés dans le monde.
Réglementaire / juridique
This week Europol coordinated the arrests of six suspects in two nations accused of running a cryptocurrency ring that stole at least $28 million in Bitcoins. Europol spokesperson Claire Georges told The Avast Blog that the crime ring created a “typosquatting” scam with a fake website and nearly identical web address.
A 23-year-old man from Utah was sentenced this week to 27 months in prison for a series of DDoS attacks that took down online gaming service providers like Sony’s PlayStation Network, Valve’s Steam, Microsoft’s Xbox, EA, Riot Games, Nintendo, Quake Live, DOTA2, and League of Legends servers, along with many others.
” Ce n’est pas bon “, a écrit l’ancien DSI d’Equifax dans un message texte, après avoir pris connaissance de la brèche qui a fini par toucher près de la moitié de la population des États-Unis.
An operation conducted by European law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of 6 individuals involved in a €24 million ($27.2 million) cryptocurrency theft. The group of cyber criminals is composed of five men and one woman, they were arrested after 14 months of investigation in simultaneous warrants in the UK (Charlcombe, Lower Weston and Staverton), and the Netherlands (Amsterdam and Rotterdam).
Divers
Lundi 24 juin dernier, une gigantesque panne a frappé les Pays-Bas. Les autorités néerlandaises estiment qu’il ne s’agit pas d’une cyberattaque. Comme l’explique , le pays se relève tout juste et considère qu’il a pris une vraie leçon sur sa dépendance à l’égard des nouvelles technologies.
The trade association for internet service providers in the UK has nominated Mozilla for this year’s award of “Internet Villain” because of the browser maker’s plans to support the DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) protocol in its Firefox browser.
Des discussions sont en cours sur la nécessité d’un projet de loi pour interdire cette forme de sécurité. Mais aucune décision n’a été prise pour l’instant.
Ils ne disparaissent que si les utilisateurs décident de les supprimer manuellement, au travers du site Web d’Amazon.
