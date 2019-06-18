A l’instar de Google et Facebook par exemple, Apple permet maintenant d’utiliser son identité numérique pour se connecter sur différents sites web.
Avec son option Sign in with Apple, il suffit de cliquer sur le bouton de connexion et poursuivre le processus d’authentification avec FaceID sur son iPhone par exemple et ceci sans révéler de nouvelles informations personnelles au site sur lequel on se connecte.
Business : Même si Apple est un concurrent, Google reconnaît que l’outil Sign in with Apple est meilleur que l’utilisation de mots de passe aléatoires pour se connecter. Lors de son événement annuel WWDC, Apple a dévoilé un nouvel outil de protection de la vie privée appelé Sign in with Apple, une alternative aux services de connexion proposés par Facebook et Google.
Apple isn’t always the first company to introduce a particular product or service. But when it does finally decide to take a stab at something, it attempts to do it better than everyone else. That’s the message Apple tried to get across when it announced its new Sign In with Apple feature this month at WWDC.
At its annual WWDC event last week, Apple unveiled a new privacy tool called Sign in with Apple, an alternative to single sign-on services offered by Facebook and Google. Apple appeared to take a shot at its competitors by saying that even free services need to respect privacy.
One of the bigger security announcements from Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference this week is Apple’s new requirement that app developers must implement the company’s new single sign-on solution, Sign In with Apple, wherever they already offer another third-party sign-on syste…
Post navigation