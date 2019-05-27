Le concept du “Return on Data” #ROD

Déroulez ici

Voici à nouveau un article intéressant capté sur le site de Bruce Schneier à propos de la notion de Return on Data (ROD). A l’image du fameux ROI pour le retour sur l’investissement, le ROD se propose de définir le retour sur l’investissement fait sous la forme de transmission de données aux compagnies technologiques.

Consumers routinely supply personal data to technology companies in exchange for services. Yet, the relationship between the utility (U) consumers gain and the data (D) they supply — “return on data” (ROD) — remains largely unexplored. Expressed as a ratio, ROD = U / D. While lawmakers strongly advocate protecting consumer privacy, they tend to overlook ROD. Are the benefits of the services enjoyed by consumers, such as social networking and predictive search, commensurate with the value of the data extracted from them? How can consumers compare competing data-for-services deals? Currently, the legal frameworks regulating these transactions, including privacy law, aim primarily to protect personal data. They treat data protection as a standalone issue, distinct from the benefits which consumers receive. 

Bruce Schneier

A lire ici:

The Concept of “Return on Data”

This law review article by Noam Kolt, titled ” Return on Data,” proposes an interesting new way of thinking of privacy law. Abstract: Consumers routinely supply personal data to technology companies in exchange for services. Yet, the relationship between the utility (U) consumers gain and the data (D) they supply — “return on data” (ROD) — remains largely unexplored.

Un article récent qui fait aussi un lien concret avec ce ROD:

“Chaque utilisateur de Facebook lui apporte l’équivalent de 8 euros”

Passionné de mathématique et de chiffres, Luc Julia a calculé l’apport économique de chaque utilisateur de Facebook: “En comptant ce qu’on appelle chaque impression et chaque publicité, les contenus partagés et autres, on arrive au chiffre de 8 euros par utilisateur qui sont en quelque sorte offerts à Facebook.”

ou encore celui-ci qui fait référence au wifi “gratuit contre des données” du tube londonien:

London Underground passengers told to turn off their Wi-Fi if they don’t want to be tracked

From July 8 2019, travellers on London’s underground tube network may wish to turn off their Wi-Fi first… if they don’t like the idea of being tracked. 97% of London Underground stations offer free wireless internet access via a partnership with Virgin Media, and this week Transport for London (TfL) announced that it would be starting its “secure, privacy-protected data collection” via these hotspots from Monday 8th July.

Laisser un commentaire

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Pour décoder la cyberSécurité - Le site spécialiste pour suivre l'actualité et les nouvelles tendances de cyberSécurité