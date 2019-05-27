Voici à nouveau un article intéressant capté sur le site de Bruce Schneier à propos de la notion de Return on Data (ROD). A l’image du fameux ROI pour le retour sur l’investissement, le ROD se propose de définir le retour sur l’investissement fait sous la forme de transmission de données aux compagnies technologiques.

Consumers routinely supply personal data to technology companies in exchange for services. Yet, the relationship between the utility (U) consumers gain and the data (D) they supply — “return on data” (ROD) — remains largely unexplored. Expressed as a ratio, ROD = U / D. While lawmakers strongly advocate protecting consumer privacy, they tend to overlook ROD. Are the benefits of the services enjoyed by consumers, such as social networking and predictive search, commensurate with the value of the data extracted from them? How can consumers compare competing data-for-services deals? Currently, the legal frameworks regulating these transactions, including privacy law, aim primarily to protect personal data. They treat data protection as a standalone issue, distinct from the benefits which consumers receive.

Bruce Schneier