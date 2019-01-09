Chaque début d’année est l’occasion de faire un tour des prévisions de tendance en matière de cybersécurité. Pour vous y aider, voici une sélection choisie pour vous 🙂
A noter que j’ai trouvé peu de références pertinentes en français, raison pour laquelle mes principales liens pointes vers des textes anglophones … et si vous avez mieux, je vous laisse les indiquer dans un commentaire. Merci.
60 predictions for cybersecurity in 2019 reveal the state-of-mind of key industry participants from artificial intelligence (AI) helping both attackers and defenders to data privacy, the cloud, IoT, and the emerging global cyber war conducted by terrorists, criminals, and nation-states.
Avec la montée en flèche du minage de cryptomonnaies et des cas de piratage particulièrement médiatisés, 2018 s’est révélée particulièrement compliquée pour les leaders de la cybersécurité et les chefs d’entreprise du secteur. Doit-on s’attendre à la même chose pour 2019 ?
With just two months left in the year, security researchers and businesses are already looking to the future to see which threats and trends will continue to make an impact in the world of cybersecurity in 2019.
With the cyber security industrial complex in full swing and good business for all the major players, from governments and state sponsored groups, to criminal attackers and the vendors as well as their shareholders, we wonder what horrors this dystopian hell world will spew forth next.
A leading and influential figure in the IT channel, Ian Kilpatrick now heads up the Nuvias Cyber Security Practice. He has overall responsibility for cyber security strategy, as well as being a Nuvias board member. Kilpatrick reveals his top ten cybersecurity predictions that he believes executives should watch out for in 2019….
As the year begins, there are a few key areas that cybersecurity professionals should keep in mind. After the excesses of the holiday period, you are more than likely looking at the blank slate of a new year before you with a sense of optimism and hope for times ahead.
