Voici un article intéressant qui montre le travail de détective utilisé pour découvrir la véritable identité du pirate qui a vendu les bases de données volées de LinkedIn, Dropbox et MySpace.

Un travail collecte et de recoupement d’information résumé dans l’infographie ci-dessous:

Et l’article complet ici:

True Identity of Notorious Hacker tessa88 Revealed Scope Note: To create the following actor profile, Insikt Group used OSINT, Recorded Future data, and dark web analysis to identify the contact information, alternative aliases, and TTPs used by the actor tessa88. This profile will be of most interest to email service providers, social media, and technological companies located primarily in the United States and Russia.

et encore d’autres articles:

