Un document de recherche récent rédigé par des chercheurs du US Naval War College et de l’Université de Tel-Aviv a fait l’objet de nombreux articles suite à sa publication. Les chercheurs ont accusé China Telecom, l’un des plus importants fournisseurs de services Internet de Chine, de détourner le trafic Internet via son infrastructure Internet.

Pour les vols de données, le temps a été relativement tranquille cette semaine mais on notera néanmoins un problème à la banque HSBC. La banque a été attaquée par des pirates informatiques et elle a envoyé des lettres à un nombre non divulgué de clients pour les informer que les pirates informatiques ont obtenu certaines de leurs données. Pas plus d’info disponible à cet instant.

Une autre information pourrait intéresser les paranos de la protection des données personnelles: Sachant que a présence de personnes dans un logement perturbe la propagation des ondes émises par les routeurs Wi-Fi, des chercheurs ont démontrer qu’il est possible de savoir si quelqu’un est présent ou non. Ils ont démontré qu’il suffit de se munir d’un smartphone et d’un plan des locaux ciblés pour savoir si une personne est présente, et parfois même dans quelle pièce.

Et voici toutes actualités intéressantes sélectionnées cette semaine :

Vol / perte de données

Europe’s largest bank just got hacked HSBC Bank, the seventh-largest banking and financial services organizations in the world and the largest in Europe, has been breached by hackers. The bank is now sending letters to an undisclosed number of customers notifying them that hackers have their data. In a… #bank #databreach #gdpr

Canada Post leaks sensitive information of thousands of cannabis… Any of the thousands of Canadians who bought legal cannabis in Ontario in the past two weeks may have been the victim of a personal data leak, thanks to weak security at Canada Post Corporation, Motherboard reported. Two weeks ago, Canada became the second… #canadapost #databreach #dataleak

Cyber-attaques

IoT botnet infects 100,000 routers to send Hotmail, Outlook, and Yahoo spam | ZDNet A new botnet made up of roughly 100,000 home routers has silently grown over the past two months. According to current evidence, the botnet’s operators appear to use the infected routers to connect to webmail services and are most likely sending out massive email spam campaigns.

Oracle confirms China Telecom internet traffic ‘misdirections’ | ZDNet Oracle’s Internet Intelligence division has confirmed today the findings of an academic paper published two weeks ago that accused China of ” hijacking the vital internet backbone of western countries.” The research paper was authored by researchers from the US Naval War College and Tel Aviv University and it made quite a few waves online after it was published.

Un hacker s’attaque à un concurrent de Google Analytics pour voler des crypto-monnaies Le spécialiste de la cybersécurité Matthieu Faou a été le premier a découvrir un piratage de grande ampleur qui toucherait pas moins de 688 000 sites à travers le monde. Samedi dernier, des pirates informatiques sont parvenus à modifier le script de suivi de l’outil du trafic web StatCounter – une alternative réputée à Google Analytics.

Chrome ajoute une nouvelle sécurité qui mettra fin aux escroqueries liées aux abonnements mobiles Tandis que dans son ancienne version Chrome 70, le navigateur avait imposé à un bon nombre de sites de composer un message informant les usagers d’un manque de sécurité. Le navigateur cartonne une nouvelle fois dans cette nouvelle mise à jour Chrome 71, qui vise à mettre fin aux escroqueries en ligne souvent liées aux abonnements mobiles.

Failles / vulnérabilités

US Cyber Command starts uploading foreign APT malware to VirusTotal | ZDNet On Monday, the Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF), a subordinate unit of US Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), set in motion a new initiative through which the DOD would share malware samples it discovered on its networks with the broader cybersecurity community.

Bug bounty: Hack the US Air Force and Get Paid Bug bounty programs involve organizations sending out recognition and financial rewards, that are offered to those who can identify and report bugs in their software. Bug bounty programs help curb cyberattacks since bugs/vulnerabilities are identified and reported earlier with less risk of being exploited in the wild.

Votre réseau Wi-Fi peut vous trahir et indiquer si vous êtes chez vous et dans quelle pièce Nous avons tous des routeurs Wi-Fi à la maison, ils sont si pratiques pour accéder à Internet. Mais les ondes radio émises par ces appareils trahissent également, de façon involontaire, notre présence dans le foyer.

Réglementaire / juridique

Police crack encrypted chat service IronChat and read 258,000… Dutch police have revealed that they were able to spy on the communications of more than 100 suspected criminals, watching live as over a quarter of a million chat messages were exchanged. The encrypted messages were sent using IronChat, a supposedly… #criminals #dutchpolice #encryptedmessages

Divers

EU cybersecurity organisations agree on 2019 roadmap Press Release Published on November 07, 2018 On 6 November 2018, following a meeting at working level, the four Principals of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA), the European Defence Agency (EDA), Europol and the Computer Emergency Response Team for the EU Institutions, Agencies and Bodies (CERT-EU), met at CERT-EU’s premises.