La semaine de la protection des données et du RGPD #veille (21 au 27 mai 2018) Les actus qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine!

L’entrée en vigueur du nouveau règlement européen sur la protection des données ne vous aura certainement pas échappé cette semaine. Vous avez certainement également reçu une avalanche d’emails vous rappelant combien de services en ligne contiennent vos données et souhaitent mieux les protéger. En Suisse, Amag a juste loupé son entrée en scène en dévoilant des centaines d’emails dans une newsletter 🙁

L’entrée en vigueur du RGPD rend aussi certains sites d’information américains de premier plan temporairement indisponibles en Europe après l’entrée en vigueur de ces nouvelles règles de protection des données. Il n’aura également pas fallu beaucoup de temps pour les activistes européens à déposer des plaintes contre des géants américains, comme Facebook et Google, sur la base de ce même règlement. A suivre donc.

Cette semaine, des chercheurs de Pen Test Partners ont mené une analyse du protocole de communication sans fil Z-Wave utilisé par des millions d’appareils IoT et ont découvert qu’il était vulnérable aux cyberattaques. Ce protocole est actuellement utilisé par 700 entreprises dans plus de 2 400 IoT et produits de maison intelligente; Plus de 100 millions d’appareils connectés IoT seraient aujourd’hui potentiellement vulnérables.

Mercredi, des chercheurs en cybersécurité ont révélé leurs recherches sur les attaques liées à la Russie qui ont touché 500 000 routeurs, dont la majorité se trouvait en Ukraine. Les hackers auraient toujours actuellement le pouvoir de les bloquer. Le FBI a annoncé le botnet était maintenant en cours de démantèlement.

Et voici le détail de toutes les actualités intéressantes sélectionnées pour ce rapport de veille :

Blogueur et spécialiste en sécurité #infoSec #cyberSec, je suis surtout un veilleur passionné par l'innovation et les nouvelles tendances.

