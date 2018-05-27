L’entrée en vigueur du nouveau règlement européen sur la protection des données ne vous aura certainement pas échappé cette semaine. Vous avez certainement également reçu une avalanche d’emails vous rappelant combien de services en ligne contiennent vos données et souhaitent mieux les protéger. En Suisse, Amag a juste loupé son entrée en scène en dévoilant des centaines d’emails dans une newsletter 🙁

L’entrée en vigueur du RGPD rend aussi certains sites d’information américains de premier plan temporairement indisponibles en Europe après l’entrée en vigueur de ces nouvelles règles de protection des données. Il n’aura également pas fallu beaucoup de temps pour les activistes européens à déposer des plaintes contre des géants américains, comme Facebook et Google, sur la base de ce même règlement. A suivre donc.

Cette semaine, des chercheurs de Pen Test Partners ont mené une analyse du protocole de communication sans fil Z-Wave utilisé par des millions d’appareils IoT et ont découvert qu’il était vulnérable aux cyberattaques. Ce protocole est actuellement utilisé par 700 entreprises dans plus de 2 400 IoT et produits de maison intelligente; Plus de 100 millions d’appareils connectés IoT seraient aujourd’hui potentiellement vulnérables.

Mercredi, des chercheurs en cybersécurité ont révélé leurs recherches sur les attaques liées à la Russie qui ont touché 500 000 routeurs, dont la majorité se trouvait en Ukraine. Les hackers auraient toujours actuellement le pouvoir de les bloquer. Le FBI a annoncé le botnet était maintenant en cours de démantèlement.

Et voici le détail de toutes les actualités intéressantes sélectionnées pour ce rapport de veille :

Des centaines d’adresses mail balancées par AMAG “Jeudi matin, AMAG Leasing a envoyé un mail à quelque 400 clients, leur demandant de bien vouloir participer à un sondage. Là où le bât blesse, c’est que l’expéditeur a introduit les adresses des destinataires dans le champ «A» au lieu de le faire dans le champ «CCI», soit en copie cachée”

Les «pirates» français de Despacito ont été arrêtés “Les deux mystérieux cyber-malfaiteurs «Prosox» et «Kurois’h» seront jugés en octobre à Paris. Ils sont soupçonnés d’avoir piraté une chaîne YouTube, faisant disparaître momentanément plusieurs clips vidéo ultrapopulaires.”

Le Conseil fédéral admet les risques d’un retard suisse sur la protection des données “Inquiète du retard que pourrait prendre la Suisse en matière de protection des données personnelles, la conseillère nationale Valérie Piller Carrard a interpellé le Conseil fédéral à ce sujet… qui ne l’a pas rassurée.”

More than 100 Million IoT devices potentially exposed to Z-Shave Z-Wave attack “Researchers from Pen Test Partners have conducted an analysis of Z-Wave wireless communications protocol used by millions of IoT devices and discovered that it is vulnerable to cyber attacks.”

Microsoft et Google dévoilent une nouvelle faille équivalente à Spectre et Meltdown “Ce nouveau bug de type Spectre exploite encore une fois l’exécution spéculative des processeurs. Le correctif d’Intel pourrait faire perdre entre 2 et 8 % de performance aux CPU. Une nouvelle variante de Meltdown a par ailleurs été trouvée. “

Pentagon Bans Personal Devices from Classified Areas “The new rules bar all military personnel, government employees, contractors and visitors from bringing internet-connected devices into areas of the Pentagon where classified information is processed, handled or discussed, according to a memo first reported by The Associated Press.”

Four EU cybersecurity organisations enhance cooperation “The European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA), the European Defence Agency (EDA), Europol and the Computer Emergency Response Team for the EU Institutions, Agencies and Bodies (CERT-EU) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a cooperation framework between their organisations.”

Europol and the World Economic Forum team up to improve cybersecurity “Europol and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a mutual framework of cooperation to foster a safer cyber environment for citizens, organisations and businesses.”

Police use of Amazon’s face-recognition service draws privacy warnings “Amazon is actively courting law-enforcement agencies to use a cloud-based facial-recognition service that can identify people in real time, the American Civil Liberties Union reported Tuesday, citing the documents obtained from two US departments.”

T-Mobile bug let anyone see any customer’s account details “The flaw, since fixed, could have been exploited by anyone who knew where to look — a little-known T-Mobile subdomain that staff use as a customer care portal to access the company’s internal tools.”

Data of Over 200 Million Japanese Sold on Underground Hacking Forum “A hacker suspected to be operating out of China has been seen peddling the data of around 200 million Japanese users on an underground cybercrime forum, according to a FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence report shared with Bleeping Computer.”

Malware Found in the Firmware of 141 Low-Cost Android Devices “Avast published a list of over 140 Android smartphones and tablets on which it says it found the group’s malware —which they named Cosiloon.”

Amazon Alexa Recorded a Conversation and Sent It to a Contact Without Permission “According to KIRO 7, a family from Portland suddenly received a phone call from a person on their contact list telling them to “Unplug your Alexa devices right now, You’re being hacked.””

GDPR: US news sites unavailable to EU users under new rules “The Chicago Tribune and LA Times were among those saying they were currently unavailable in most European countries. Meanwhile complaints were filed against US tech giants within hours of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) taking effect.”

Instapaper is latest big name site to close (for now) over GDPR “INSTAPAPER the bookmarking service launched in 2008, has announced it is to cease trading in the European Union, as it cannot comply with GDPR before the deadline. “

UK: We Will Return Fire Against Deadly Cyber-Attacks “The UK’s attorney general has clarified the government’s position on state-sponsored cyber-attacks, saying the country will fight back against any nation seeking to cause it harm and continue to attribute serious online threats.”

3.2 Million Files Revealed on AWS S3 Bucket “A Los Angeles County nonprofit that provides health and human services accidentally exposed about 3.2 million files on an unsecured AWS S3 bucket, according to the UpGuard cyber risk team.”

Bitcoin Gold loses over $18 million after hack attack “Recently, an attack was successfully deployed against Bitcoin Gold currency in which a miner executed a double spend attack on Bitcoin Gold token network. Due to the attack, millions of dollars were lost and several exchanges that traded the coin were affected.”

Hundreds of Android devices shipped with pre-installed malware “Avast researchers have identified adware malware that has already affected thousands of Android devices users worldwide within a month. According to their analysis, Android handsets manufactured by Archos, myPhone, and ZTE have pre-installed malware dubbed as Cosiloon.”