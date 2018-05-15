Le 12 octobre 2017, à 16h10, l’Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) du FBI a reçu sa 4 millionième plainte pour cybercriminalité.

Pour rappel, l’IC3 du FBI est le principal organisme des USA chargé d’enquêter sur les cyberattaques. Il fournit ainsi au public un mécanisme de signalement concernant des activités criminelles présumées sur Internet.

Dans son rapport 2017 sur la cybercriminalité, l’IC3 met met en évidence l’évolution des arnaques telles que le Business Email Compromise (BEC), les ransomwares, les fraudes aux supports technique et autres tentatives d’extorsion. Ce rapport met également l’accent sur son initiative dédiée aux aînés.

En 2017, IC3 a reçu un total de 301 580 plaintes pour des pertes déclarées supérieures à 1,4 milliard de dollars. Pour plus de détail, voici le rapport :

