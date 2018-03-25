#veille #cyberSécurité (25 mars 18) – Facebook continue à faire les frais de ses déboires avec Cambridge Analytica Les actus qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine!

Facebook continue cette semaine à faire les frais de ses déboires avec Cambridge Analytica. La campagne #deletefacebook fait son bout de chemin, tout comme le CEO de cette firme qui a été suspendu.

Du côté des cyber-attaques, on pourra noter le vol de près 900’000 données financières du site de voyage Expedia Orbitz et que la ville d’Atlanta s’est retrouvée bloquée par un ransomware.

En attendant les prochaines nouvelles #cybersec et #infosec, voici les actualités intéressantes sélectionnées pour ce rapport de veille :

Posted from Diigo. The rest of my favorite links are here.

About Marc Barbezat

Blogueur et spécialiste en sécurité #infoSec #cyberSec, je suis surtout un veilleur passionné par l'innovation et les nouvelles tendances.

Laisser un commentaire