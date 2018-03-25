Facebook continue cette semaine à faire les frais de ses déboires avec Cambridge Analytica. La campagne #deletefacebook fait son bout de chemin, tout comme le CEO de cette firme qui a été suspendu.

Du côté des cyber-attaques, on pourra noter le vol de près 900’000 données financières du site de voyage Expedia Orbitz et que la ville d’Atlanta s’est retrouvée bloquée par un ransomware.

En attendant les prochaines nouvelles #cybersec et #infosec, voici les actualités intéressantes sélectionnées pour ce rapport de veille :

Une personne peut désormais être identifiée par son système veineux “Un système innovant d’identification a été présenté mercredi à Sion par les trois partenaires qui l’ont conçu. Baptisé Fingervein3D, il permet de reconnaître une personne par son système veineux.”

Cyberattaques: l’Assemblée permet aux opérateurs de traquer les virus “Paris – Les opérateurs de télécommunications pourront jouer un rôle dans la détection des cyberattaques, l’Assemblée nationale ayant donné son feu vert jeudi soir à cette disposition dans le cadre du projet de loi de programmation militaire (LPM).”

Facebook Collected Call and SMS Metadata From Some Users’ Smartphones “Several Facebook users who downloaded an archive of their Facebook data in the wake of the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal discovered this week that the social network’s mobile applications have been recording —in some cases— much more information than most people were expecting.”

Guccifer 2.0’s schoolboy error reveals he’s hacking from Moscow “Guccifer 2.0, the notorious hacker who is alleged to have compromised the computer systems of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and stolen opposition research on Donald Trump, has accidentally tipped his hand that he was working for Russian intelligence.”

A new data leak hits Aadhaar, India’s national ID database “India’s national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse. Known as Aadhaar, the government ID database is packed with identity and biometric information — like fingerprints and iris scans — on more than 1.1 billion registered Indian citizens, official figures show.”

Firefox : une faille traîne dans le gestionnaire de mots de passe… depuis 9 ans “Le mot de passe maître utilisé pour chiffrer les mots de passe est vulnérable aux attaques par force brute. Mais chez Mozilla, le sujet n’intéresse pas grand monde.”

Kaspersky prévoit d’ouvrir un datacenter en Suisse “Kaspersky Lab prévoit d’ouvrir un datacenter en Suisse, selon Reuters. Un projet qui s’inscrit dans une «initiative de transparence» de la firme de cybersécurité russe, soucieuse de la confiance de ses utilisateurs face aux accusations d’espionnage de la part des USA.”

Telegram doit livrer des clés de chiffrement au FSB “Avec pour argument la lutte contre le terrorisme, l’application de messagerie sécurisée Telegram devra livrer des clés de chiffrement aux services secrets russes.”

Cambridge Analytica Suspends CEO Alexander Nix Amid Facebook Data Scandal “Cambridge Analytica, a political advisory firm for the Trump campaign that’s accused of siphoning data from more than 50 million Facebook users, has suspended its CEO Alexander Nix with “immediate effect.””

EU Probes Facebook’s Data Sharing With Cambridge Analytica, Raising Prospect Of Fines “The European Commission is asking data protection authorities to investigate Facebook’s data leak to data-profiling firm Cambridge Analytica, a spokesman for the Commission has told Forbes.”

Iranian Hackers Charged For Spree Of Attacks On Hundreds Of Universities “In what it calls “one of the largest state-sponsored hacking campaigns ever prosecuted,” the Department of Justice announced indictments charges against 9 Iranian nationals. The hackers alleged waged a campaign against universities around the world, including 144 here in the United States.”

Cybercriminals Launder Up to $200B in Profit Per Year “Cybercriminals launder an estimated $80-200 billion in illegal profit each year, which amounts to 8-10% of all illegal proceeds laundered around the world. Virtual currencies are the most common tool used for money laundering – but Bitcoin isn’t quite as trendy among hackers.”

Russian APT Compromised Cisco Router in Energy Sector Attacks “DragonFly hacking team that targeted US critical infrastructure compromised a network router as part of its attack campaign against UK energy firms last year.”

Hackers Steal Payment Card Data on 880K from Expedia Orbitz “Another season, another breach of personal information from a consumer-facing website. This time, it’s Expedia’s Orbitz and approximately 880,000 payment cards with information now in the hands of criminals.”

Gartner Expects 2018 IoT Security Spending to Reach $1.5 Billion “Enterprises worldwide will spend $1.5 billion this year protecting their IoT networks and connected devices against a range of security threats, according to new estimates from Gartner.”

City of Atlanta Hit with Ransomware Attack “FBI investigating computer outages in the city’s network possibly tied to Samsam-type ransomware variant.”