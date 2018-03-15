La semaine passée, la Russie et la Corée du Nord étaient au cœur de plusieurs actualités cette semaine. Elle était pointée du doigt pour la cyberattaque qui avait touché les jeux olympiques de Corée du Sud, en passant par les lignes de la Corée du Nord.

Pourtant, des nouvelles informations viennent confirmer ce que l’on savait déjà: identifier le réel auteur d’un crime est une véritable gageure. Les articles ci-dessous confirment l’ingéniosité utilisée pour manipuler les informations qui pourraient permettre de désigner l’auteur de ces attaques perfectionnées #APT.

Des chercheurs de Kaspersky Lab ont révélé récemment de nouveaux détails sur la façon dont un groupe d’attaque sophistiqué derrière les cyberattaques contre le récent réseau des Jeux Olympiques d’hiver de 2018.

Voici différents articles sur ces dernières informations en lien avec la cyberattaque des jeux olympiques de Corée:

Olympic Destroyer: who hacked the Olympics? Long ago, during the Olympic Games, the participating countries halted their wars and put aside their political disputes. Today, the opposite is increasingly likely. The PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games started with a scandal: unknown hackers attacked the servers just before the opening ceremonies and many spectators were unable to attend the ceremonies as they were unable to print out tickets.

Olympic Destroyer’s ‘False Flag’ Changes the Game Kaspersky Lab researchers uncover evidence of how the attackers who targeted the Winter Olympic Games impersonated an infamous North Korea hacking team. KASPERSKY LAB SECURITY ANALYST SUMMIT 2018 – Cancun – Researchers from Kaspersky Lab here today revealed new details on how a sophisticated attack group behind the cyberattacks against the recent 2018 Winter Olympics’ network posed as an infamous North Korean nation-state group to throw off investigators.

Surprise: Norks not actually behind Olympic Destroyer malware outbreak – Kaspersky A close analysis of the code that took down part of the 2018 Winter Olympics computer network reveals a cunning plan to seemingly falsely pin the blame on North Korea. On the first day of the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the main website crashed, Wi-Fi networks around the events became unusable, and data was wiped from servers by malware later dubbed Olympic Destroyer.