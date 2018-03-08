Pour rappel, une équipe d’intervention en cas d’incident de sécurité informatique (CSIRT) est un groupe de personnes chargées de gérer en particulier les incidents de sécurité qui affectent l’organisation. Un CSIRT travaille habituellement au sein d’un centre d’opérations de sécurité (SOC).

L’objectif principal d’un CSIRT est de minimiser l’impact de tout incident. Pour ce faire, l’équipe doit inclure des professionnels ayant des compétences diverses, allant des analystes de sécurité et des gestionnaires d’incidents aux administrateurs réseau et système, aux gestionnaires de vulnérabilités, aux formateurs et aux employés de niveau management.

Bref, les compétences attendues des collaborateurs de l’équipe ne s’arrêtent pas aux connaissances techniques mais doivent également couvrir en particulier:

Compétences en communication La capacité d’écoute Tact et diplomatie Travail en équipe Confiance et discrétion Résolution de problème Capacité à faire face au stress Compétences organisationnelles

The Skills and Experience Needed to Support A CSIRT, SOC or SIEM Team As the cyber-threat landscape evolves and data breaches escalate, incident response becomes more important than ever for any business. Consequently, to overcome any common challenges in security and to prevent, as much as possible, the often disastrous consequences of an intrusion, companies of all sizes are enlisting the help of team professionals specialized in rapid response when IT problems occur.

How to Structure Your CSIRT or SOC Team Pronounced , a computer security incident response team (CSIRT) performs three main tasks: (1) receives information on a security breach, (2) analyses it and (3) responds to the sender. A , on the other hand, is a security operations center (SOC). Its job is to detect and prevent cyberattacks on an organization.

