La cyber-sécurité continue de se faire une place toujours plus importante au World Economic Forum de Davos. Dans son analyse 2018 des risques globaux, pas moins de 2 risques majeurs numériques se trouvent dans le top 10:

Depuis 2008, jamais les cyber-risques n’avaient pris une telle importance. Ainsi, dans son introduction en 2018, le rapport mentionne:

Cybersecurity risks are also growing, both in their prevalence and in their disruptive potential. Attacks against businesses have almost doubled in five years, and incidents that would once have been considered extraordinary are becoming more and more commonplace. The financial impact of cybersecurity breaches is rising, and some of the largest costs in 2017 related to ransomware attacks, which accounted for 64% of all malicious emails. Notable examples included the WannaCry attack—which affected 300,000 computers across 150 countries—and NotPetya, which caused quarterly losses of US$300 million for a number of affected businesses. Another growing trend is the use of cyberattacks to target critical infrastructure and strategic industrial sectors, raising fears that, in a worst-case scenario, attackers could trigger a breakdown in the systems that keep societies functioning.

Pour découvrir le rapport complet et rempli d'infographies intéressantes:

C’est certainement la raison qui a mené le WEF à créer son centre de cyber-sécurité:

Global Centre For Cybersecurity The World Economic Forum is an independent international organization committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. Incorporated as a not-for-profit foundation in 1971, and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the Forum is tied to no political, partisan or national interests.

