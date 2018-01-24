Pour les Gouvernements, voici un événement à intégrer dans les leçons apprises pour éviter des vraies catastrophes. Le 13 janvier dernier, les Hawaïens se sont en effet retrouvés avec une alerte angoissante sur leur mobile :

Tulsi Gabbard on Twitter HAWAII – THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE.

Le problème proviendrait d’une mauvaise interface graphique (GUI) avec une option qui rendrait trop facile l’option “envoyer la population de l’état une alerte d’urgence”.

Des excuses pour la fausse alerte sont venues de HI-EMA et du gouverneur d’Hawaii, qui a expliqué que l’erreur avait été commise “lors d’une procédure standard au changement de quart [quand] un employé poussait le mauvais bouton”. La chronologie de l’incident a d’ailleurs été publiée:

Le problème pourrait s’arrêter ici si une photo prise récemment à l’agence de gestion des urgences d’Hawaï ne soulève de sérieuses inquiétudes quant aux pratiques de cybersécurité.

Sur une photo, on voit un agent des opérations EMA d’Hawaï poser devant son bureau avec de multiples écrans d’ordinateur dans l’établissement, dont deux ont des notes post-it jaunes. Les utilisateurs de médias sociaux aux yeux aiguisés ont zoomé sur l’un d’entre eux pour constater que la note comportait un mot de passe griffonné. La deuxième note comprenait un rappel pour l’utilisateur de “SIGN OUT” 🙁 et sans commentaire.

Pour en savoir plus sur cette boulette:

