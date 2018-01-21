Cette semaine est très tranquille après la tempête provoquée par les failles Meltdown et Spectre.

On apprend néanmoins que le fondateur de LeakedSource a été arrêté au Canada pour avoir vendu 3 milliards logins et mots de passe volés avec des centaines de milliers de dollars de chiffre d’affaire à la clé.

Une autre nouvelle intéressante est peut-être le cas de cet hôpital américain qui aurait préféré payer une rançons pour récupérer plus vite ses données. Quand on sait que la restauration de données peut prendre des jours, voir des semaines, la décision économique peut donc différer des bons principes théoriques qui veulent que l’on ne paie pas les rançons.

Kaspersky Lab annonce cette semaine avoir découvert un puissant espiongiciel appelé Skygofree et qui aurait une origine italienne. Une nouvelle qui pourrait rappelé une certaine société informatique appelée HackingTeam.

En attendant les prochaines nouvelles #cybersec et #infosec, voici les actualités intéressantes sélectionnées pour ce rapport de veille :

Oman’s stock exchange left wide open to hackers because IT staff used admin/admin to log-in “A security researcher has revealed that Oman’s stock exchange, the Muscat Securities Market, was left wide open to cyber attacks for months – because IT staff had failed to change the default passwords on the organisation’s networking equipment. “

LeakedSource Founder Arrested for Selling 3 Billion Stolen Credentials “Canadian authorities have arrested and charged an Ontario man for operating a website that collected ‘stolen’ personal identity records and credentials from some three billion online accounts and sold them for profit.”

Hospital Pays $55K Ransomware Demand Despite Having Backups “The hospital said that despite having backups it opted to pay the ransom demand of 4 Bitcoin, which was worth around $55,000 at the time the hospital paid the sum, on Saturday morning. Hospital management told local press that restoring from backups was not a solution as it would have taken days and maybe even weeks to have all systems up and running. Hence, they decided paying the ransom was quicker.”

Norwegian health authority hacked, patient data of nearly 3 million citizens possibly compromised “Hackers have breached the systems of the Southern and Eastern Norway Regional Health Authority (Helse Sør-Øst RHF), and possibly made off with personal information and health records of some 2.9 million Norwegians.”

Kaspersky Lab Warns of Extremely Sophisticated Android Spyware Tool “An Italian IT company has been using spoofed web pages to quietly distribute an extremely sophisticated Android spyware tool for conducting surveillance on targeted individuals since sometime in 2015.”

Google Pays Researcher Record $112,500 for Android Flaw “Google has awarded its highest-ever bug bounty for an Android flaw, the company announced this week. The $112,500 reward was paid to a researcher who submitted the first working remote exploit chain since the Android Security Rewards (ASR) program expanded in June 2017.”