#veille #cyberSécurité (21 janv. 2018) – Le fondateur de LeakedSource arrêté et un puissant espiongiciel qui aurait une senteur italienne Les actus qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine!

Cette semaine est très tranquille après la tempête provoquée par les failles Meltdown et Spectre.

On apprend néanmoins que le fondateur de LeakedSource a été arrêté au Canada pour avoir vendu 3 milliards logins et mots de passe volés avec des centaines de milliers de dollars de chiffre d’affaire à la clé.

Une autre nouvelle intéressante est peut-être le cas de cet hôpital américain qui aurait préféré payer une rançons pour récupérer plus vite ses données. Quand on sait que la restauration de données peut prendre des jours, voir des semaines, la décision économique peut donc différer des bons principes théoriques qui veulent que l’on ne paie pas les rançons.

Kaspersky Lab annonce cette semaine avoir découvert un puissant espiongiciel appelé Skygofree et qui aurait une origine italienne. Une nouvelle qui pourrait rappelé une certaine société informatique appelée HackingTeam.

En attendant les prochaines nouvelles #cybersec et #infosec, voici les actualités intéressantes sélectionnées pour ce rapport de veille :

