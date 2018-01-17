En octobre 2017, une méga-faille sur le coeur du protocole de communication WPA2 nous apprenait que les communications sans fil pouvait être aisément piratées. Sachant que le WPA2 est utilisé depuis 2004 par l’ensemble des composants et terminaux du cyber-espace, il est déjà clair que sa correction va prendre des années.

La situation n’est néanmoins pas désespérée car la Wi-Fi Alliance a annoncé la semaine passée sa nouvelle norme de sécurité de réseau sans fil WPA3.

L’une des améliorations clés de WPA3 vise le problème de sécurité des réseaux Wi-Fi ouverts. Habituellement, ces réseaux Wi-Fi ouverts ne sont pas cryptés, ce qui permet à quiconque, sur le même réseau, d’intercepter les données envoyées par d’autres appareils. Ainsi, WPA3 utilise un cryptage de données individualisé, qui brouille la connexion entre chaque périphérique sur le réseau et le routeur.

Une autre amélioration clé de WPA3 protégera contre les attaques par dictionnaire en force brute. Le nouveau protocole de sécurité sans fil bloquera un attaquant après un trop grand nombre de tentatives d’échec du mot de passe.

Pour en savoir davantage sur ce nouveau standard:

Le communiqué de l’Alliance Wifi:

Wi-Fi Alliance® introduces security enhancements Las Vegas, NV – January 8, 2018 – Wi-Fi Alliance ® introduces enhancements and new features for Wi-Fi Protected Access ®, the essential family of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ security technologies for more than a decade. Wi-Fi Alliance is launching configuration, authentication, and encryption enhancements across its portfolio to ensure Wi-Fi CERTIFIED devices continue to implement state of the art security protections.

