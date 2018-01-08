Chaque début d’année est une occasion de tenter de prédire et prévoir les développements qui vont marquer la sécurité et 2018 n’y fait bien sûr pas exception.

La veille menée pour ce blog est un super aspirateur d’informations et voici donc un florilège de liens repérés à propos des prédictions 2018. Difficile en l’état de faire une liste des menaces car chacun aborde le sujet sous des angles différents. Néanmoins, vous ne devriez pas tomber des nues par rapport aux thèmes et mots-clés cités.

Bonne lecture et bon début en 2018 !

Prédictions pour 2018 : cybermenaces dans le secteur financier Kaspersky Lab suit toujours de très près l’évolution du paysage des cybermenaces. La connaissance du passé et du présent rend l’avenir plus prévisible et nous permet de faire des prévisions annuelles pour différentes verticales. Aujourd’hui, nous voulons parler du secteur financier. Les entreprises et les particuliers font tous deux appel aux services financiers.

3 Cybersecurity Predictions for 2018 The rise of new forms of technology is creating new threats to our privacy, financial information, and personal possessions. And hackers are ready and willing to exploit any gap they can find in any way possible. Here are three cybersecurity predictions for 2018 and beyond.

Threat Predictions for Connected Life in 2018 Every year, Kaspersky Lab’s experts look at the main cyberthreats facing connected businesses over the coming 12 months, based on the trends seen during the year. For 2018, we decided to extract some top predictions that also have big implications for everyday connected life.

Les 5 pires cybermenaces attendues en 2018 – Le Monde Informatique 2017 a été marquée par des attaques informatiques de grande ampleur avec une recrudescence des campagnes de ransomware (wannacry), vol/fuite de données (Equifax), sans compter la découverte de failles toujours plus graves (Krack). Malheureusement 2018 ne se se présente pas sous de meilleures auspices.

The Corporate Security Agenda For 2018 Jonny Gray, Senior Partner at Control Risks, provides three key takeaways from the recent Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) meeting in Washington and discusses what is front of mind for global corporate security managers as they wrap up a chaotic year in the world of risk and look ahead to 2018.

Top 10 Cyber Security Predictions for 2018 2017 is ending, and it is time to check whether the cyber-security predictions we made last year were exact and we will try to figure out the events in the threat landscape that most of all will characterized the next 12 months.

Kaspersky Lab présente ses prédictions pour 2018 en matière de menaces | UnderNews 1 décembre 2017 – Aucun commentaire – Temps de lecture : 2 minute(s) – Classé dans : Réseau & Sécurité Publié par UnderNews Actu – Télécharger l’application Android E n ce 1er décembre, Kaspersky Lab présente ses prédictions, en matière de menaces pour l’année 2018. A quoi s’attendre pour l’année prochaine ?

Five key trends to watch in 2018 as cybercriminals continue to innovate – Help Net Security The McAfee Labs 2018 Threats Predictions Report identifies five key trends to watch in 2018. This year’s report focuses on the evolution of ransomware from traditional to new applications, the cybersecurity implications of serverless apps, the consumer privacy implications of corporations monitoring consumers in their own homes, long-term implications of corporations gathering children’s user-generated content, and the emergence of a machine learning innovation race between defenders and adversaries.

Cybersécurité : les 5 tendances 2018 de McAfee Labs – Le Monde Informatique Dans son rapport dressant le paysage des menaces pour 2018, McAfee Labs a identifié cinq tendances importantes à surveiller, notamment une forte augmentation des ransomwares. Le rapport annuel de MacAfee Labs sur la tendance des menaces prévoit une évolution notable des ransomwares en 2018, autant ceux ciblant les applications traditionnelles que les nouvelles applications.

Six Cybersecurity Predictions for The Year Ahead Cloud computing, ransomware, IoT, GDPR and technology politics poised to make a significant impact on the world of security in 2018It’s that time of the year again – the time for us to start gazing into crystal balls, pulling out the ouija board, and taking a DeLorean up to 88 miles per hour, all in an attempt to predict what the coming year will bring to information security.After extensive thought on the topic, I’ve come up with six predictions for 2018.

Cybersecurity Trends 2018 considers what might be major issues next year After a highly eventful 2017, when an increasing number of cybersecurity incidents grabbed headlines in the mainstream media, we’re now looking ahead to the coming year, which will no doubt generate further vibrant discussions about the threat landscape. One refrain is likely to be heard time and time again.

New Year, New Threats: Five Security Predictions That Will Take Hold in 2018 On Dec. 31, we’ll close the books on a year that will go down in history – not due to world events, scientific discoveries or pop culture happenings, but because of the record numbers of personally identifiable information (PII) exposed through major data breaches and cybersecurity events that happened throughout the year.

2018 Predictions & Recommendations: The Ransomware Plague Is Just Beginning This post is part of an ongoing blog series examining predictions and recommendations for cybersecurity in 2018. It’s not exactly a no-brainer, but the success of ransomware in 2017 leads us to a logical prediction that more successful ransomware attacks will continue to plague organizations in 2018.

Security Predictions for 2018 Point to Advanced Ransomware and… With 2018 just weeks away, we can say with absolute certainty that 2017 hasn’t been a boring year in terms of security incidents. If anything, some malware outbreaks were serious enough to affect almost every country on the map, while dome data breaches have… #iot #iotmalware #macmalware

10 Predictions For 2018 (Before CES Noise Gets Too Loud) 2018 will be an interesting year as a lot of technologies combine and mature to create new opportunities and services. 2018 won’t be great for everyone though…here are some predictions on who will be on the naughty list this time next year.

Top Five Trends IT Security Pros Need to Think About Going into 2018 – Blog | Imperva It’s that time of the year when we look back at the tech trends of 2017 to provide us with a hint of things to come. Accordingly, let’s engage in our favorite end-of-year pastime: predictions about the coming year.

Cybersécurité : les prévisions de Sophos pour 2018 L’industrialisation des malwares, les bots de tests à données aléatoires et la protection des données marqueront l’année 2018, selon la firme de sécurité informatique Sophos. 2018 ne sera pas l’année d’un ” Pearl Harbor numérique ” (une attaque informatique capable de paralyser tout un pays), mais de l’industrialisation des malwares, selon Sophos.

Cybersecurity in 2018: Three predictions and one hope – Help Net Security Effective cybersecurity means keeping a close eye on the threats you currently face, and an even closer eye on the threats to come. As you consider your security strategy and investments for the coming year, here are three key trends that will define the threat landscape in 2018, and one hope for a more effective approach to protection.

Cybersécurité : le machine learning au top des tendances 2018, selon McAfee Apprentissage automatique, ransomwares et applications sans serveur font partie des grandes tendances 2018 du marché de la cybersécurité, selon McAfee Labs. En 2018, l’apprentissage automatique ( machine learning) devrait être au centre d’une bataille entre cybercriminels et responsables de la sécurité informatique.